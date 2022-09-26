Genshin Impact 3.1 release date / time — everything coming in the new update!

Genshin Impact version 3.1 is the first big content update since the gigantic 3.0 expansion, which brought us all to Sumeru and the lush forests found in the Western-most point of the world map. For those eager to jump into the desert and get their hands on the new characters, we have the version 3.1 release date and release time for the US, EU, and UK (EDT, PDT, BST and CEST)

Below, you’ll find an accurate breakdown of when version 3.1 is releasing, as well as what you can expect from the update in brief.

Check out the trailer for Genshin Impact version 3.1 here for an overview of what's coming!

Genshin Impact version 3.1 release date

Genshin Impact version 3.1 is set to release on Tuesday, September 27, or Wednesday, September 28 depending on your time zone. Either way it’ll either be coming out in the evening or early morning, so it may be worth booking a day off work if you want to smash out the new content ASAP.

Genshin Impact version 3.1 release time

For exact release times for Genshin Impact version 3.1, you can find them for each Western time zone below:

PDT (West Coast US) —8PM September 27

(West Coast US) —8PM September 27 EDT (East Coast US) — 11PM September 27

(East Coast US) — 11PM September 27 BST (UK) — 4AM September 28

(UK) — 4AM September 28 CEST (Europe) — 5AM September 28

This update will go live after an in-game update, so you’ll have to download the new content prior to the times listed above. The maintenance period usually takes a few hours, but occasionally the update will go live slightly prior to the stated release time so be sure to keep an eye on it ahead of time if you want to be a player on the cutting edge.

Genshin Impact version 3.1 content

There are a variety of new features and content coming with version 3.1. The most important of which is the new Sumeru desert, progress in the main story narrative via a brand new quest, and two new characters: Cyno and Candace.

Throughout the update, you’ll also be able to take part in a variety of limited time events, ranging between PvE combat challenges, puzzles, and character social opportunities. All of these are a good source of primo gems, mora, and upgrade materials.

Finally, as part of the 2 year anniversary of Genshin Impact, there’s an ongoing celebration event that will allow all players to claim a variety of rewards just for logging in. There are the usual prizes like Primo gems, but also some exclusive goodies like the pet gadget.

Are you excited to check out the new update? Let us know below what you’re keen to try out! If you're still looking to pump up some characters introduced last update, check out our guides for Dori, Tighnari, and Collei.