Fortnite is getting nostalgic as it teases a return to Chapter 1

Fortnite looks like it will be tapping into some nostalgia next month, as recent teases suggest a return to the very first map the game featured.

Earlier this week, the official Fortnite Twitter account shared a teaser for an upcoming reveal, showing an image of the classic battle bus, captioned, "Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1....see you soon 11.3.2023," alongside the hashtag "FortniteOG." Interestingly enough, Epic vice president and co-founder Mark Rein also tweeted prior to this tease that his "word for the next season of Fortnite is: rewind!" So it certainly seems like Fortnite will be winding things back a bit to a version of the game we haven't seen in a while.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Recent rumours have suggested that the game is going so far as to bring back the map from the very first chapter of the game too. While official postings from the game's social media accounts aren't saying much, as spotted by GameSpot, some influences have received packages that contain strong hints the original map is coming back. The package includes a number of pins themed after Chapter 1's fifth to tenth seasons, as well as a new one that reads "Fortnite OG."

As well as that, it contained a vinyl record that plays the old lobby theme, and the Season 5 map is etched into the underside - all of which certainly makes it seem like the original map will be returning.

Also worth noting is the fact that the tweet teasing Fortnite OG, whatever it is, does make mention of sprinting and mantling, mechanics that weren't in the game until Chapters 2 and 3, so you won't need to worry about the game being too nostalgic.

Recently, in collaboration with Remedy Entertainment, Epic Games also released a mini remake of the original Alan Wake using Fortnite's UEFN tools.