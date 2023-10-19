Epic Games is using the might of Fortnite to make Alan Wake popular

If it's been a while since you've played the original Alan Wake, and need a refresher ahead of Alan Wake 2, Fortnite now has a playable recap.

Remedy Entertainment's partnership with Epic Games continues to bore some interesting fruit, as last week it was announced that those that pre-order Alan Wake 2 on the Epic Games Store will net a skin of the titular character in Fortnite. Perhaps an odd choice for a game like Fortnite, sure, but Epic Games is publishing the upcoming sequel so it makes some amount of sense! As it turns out, though, that skin isn't the only collaboration the battle royale is having with the upcoming survival horror game; you can now (sort of) play through the original game in Fortnite itself.

Alan Wake: Flashback is a new, micro version of the original game that sees you playing through its main plot beats in about 25 minutes. A description for the game reads, "Based on the award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. This classic action-adventure game has been reimagined in Fortnite using the UEFN tools. Shine light on the mysteries of Bright Falls with only your courage and a trusty flashlight."

Of course, you don't actually play as Alan Wake himself, but as your own player character, meaning depending on the skins you own you can make your own, strange collaboration. At this point in time, though, that's pretty par for the course with a game like Fortnite. Presumably the mini remake will be available forever now, but just in case it's only a temporary thing, here's the island code so you can get playing immediately: 3426-5561-3374.

The surreality of Alan Wake crossing over with Fortnite can't hold a candle to that of the former's main source of inspiration, Twin Peaks - which just so happens to be a show I've started watching recently, and it's certainly helped Alan Wake make a lot more sense to me.