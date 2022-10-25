Fortnite haunted furniture locations and how to destroy haunted furniture

Tracking down Fortnite haunted furniture is key to completing one of the Fortnitemares 2022 quests and getting that sweet battle pass XP.

Despite having “haunted” in the name, Fortnite’s haunted furniture is understated in its scary antics. Identifying the right pieces of furniture might take a few seconds, but once you find it, destroying it is a straightforward task.

Just make sure to set aside time for a couple of matches to track down all seven pieces.

Where do you find Fortnite haunted furniture?

Haunted furniture can be anything – a nightstand, a side table, a bookcase, basically any piece of furniture. The catch is that it seems to only show up in houses, so don’t expect to find haunted gas pumps or cash registers.

That limits your haunted hunting locations to a handful of areas. Grim Gables is the obvious one, since a giant haunted house sits in the middle of the plot, but this area is also one of the more dangerous since it attracts more players. You also have zombies to contend with, and if they don’t defeat you, the sound of your weapons as you defeat them will probably attract unwanted attention from other competitors.

If you do check out Grim Gables, just keep moving and be aware of your surroundings.

Another place to check is theneighborhood in Greasy Grove, recently ruined in the chromification update. Each house should have at least one piece of haunted furniture, so while you might not be able to destroy all seven required pieces, you can at least make a good start.

Unless you get lucky and have a storm circle that includes both areas, you’ll probably have to split this quest over at least two matches.

Some players reported finding haunted furniture at Tilted Towers, but we didn’t notice any when we checked it out.

How to destroy haunted furniture in Fortnite

Haunted furniture distinguishes itself from regular furniture in two ways. It floats, and it has a glowing, white aura. You may need to turn your display brightness up to make identifying the aura a bit easier.

Once you find a piece of haunted furniture, equip your harvesting tool. Give the furniture two whacks, and you’re good to go.

Keep an eye out for alteration altars while you're roaming the fields so you can grab the Howler Claws and go on a wolfish rampage.