Fortnitemares 2022: How to get Howler Claws

It’s Fortnitemares 2022 season, and that means the spirit of Halloween has made it to Fortnite, providing a vast range of new challenges to complete, including a new weapon, Fortnite's Howler Claws.

How to find Howler Claws is likely the number one question on every Fortnite player’s mind right now, so we’ve created this quick guide on how to get your hands on (or in) Howler Claws so you can mess around with this new weapon before it’s gone.

Take note of where to find the Alteration Altars, since you can use them long after the ritual dance ends to get Howler Claws in every match.

Fortnitemares 2022: Alteration Alter locations

If you want the Howler Claws, you’ll want to locate an Alteration Alter on the map. They can be found in 7 locations on the island. These are:

The Reality Tree (three of them)

Flutter Barn

Just South East of Shimmering Shrine

North of Lustrous Lagoon

North East of Cloudy Condos

East of Logjam Junction

Fortnitemares 2022: How to get the Howler Claws and complete the ritual

Once you’ve made it to one of the Alteration Alters, you’ll need to use the Ritual Emote while on it.

You have to specifically perform the ritual dance, an emote that automatically gets added to your emote wheel when you’re at the altar. Here’s how to access the dance emote menu.

On PC:

Press “B” on the keyboard, and select the emote you want



On console:

Press “down” on the direction pad to open the emote wheel



Fortnitemares 2022: Howler Claw abilities

Once you’ve pulled off the ritual and earnt your Howler Claws, you’ll be free to equip and use the Howler Claws for the rest of the game. They come packing a range of powerful abilities, including:

Wolfscent :This continuously marks nearby enemies in your proximity, meaning you’ll be able to see exactly where nearby players are. If no players are nearby, this will immediately enter a cooldown, letter you know the coast is clear.

:This continuously marks nearby enemies in your proximity, meaning you’ll be able to see exactly where nearby players are. If no players are nearby, this will immediately enter a cooldown, letter you know the coast is clear. Slash : A four-hit combo melee ability. Use this to cut through any enemies you run into during the battle royale.

: A four-hit combo melee ability. Use this to cut through any enemies you run into during the battle royale. Air Slash: A double jump ability that damages enemies when you land near them.

How to eliminate a player while Wolfscent is active

The final one is Wolfscent, which you can trigger with your aim button. Wolfscent tracks nearby opponents if they’re within a certain radius and alerts you with a heartbeat sound if another player is tracking you with Wolfscent. The ability goes straight to cooldown if you use it when no players are in range.

Activate it once you spot your target, win the fight, and you can tick this one off your list. You can use weapons other than the Howler Claws to land the final blow, so long as Wolfscent is active.

