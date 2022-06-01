Fortnite Collision event time: when is the Fortnite live finale in the UK, EU, and US?

Fortnite’s Collision event - the live conclusion of Chapter 3: Season 2 - is nearly here. An one off in-game event that will never be featured in the free-to-play battle royale, Collision is something that all players will want to jump on and see for themselves once it finally happens.

To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve created this quick guide on the Fortnite Collision event times for the UK, US , and EU, as well as a quick breakdown on what to expect in the run up to the bombastic conclusion.

If you're not caught up on the current season's story, watch the trailer here!

When is the Fortnite Collision live event?

The live event for Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 will be taking place on June 4. For specific regional times, we’ve listed out when the event will be going live across the world below:

US West Coast : 1PM June 4

: 1PM June 4 US Central : 3PM June 4

: 3PM June 4 US East Coast : 4PM June 4

: 4PM June 4 UK : 9PM June 4

: 9PM June 4 Europe : 10PM June 4

: 10PM June 4 Japan : 5AM June 5

: 5AM June 5 Australia: 5:30 AM June 5

Players will be able to jump into a unique playlist activity from the Fortnite Menu 30 minutes prior to the event, so be sure to log in a little earlier than the event start time to make sure you can get into a game without any delays or issues. The last thing you'll want to do is miss it!

What is the Fortnite Collision live event?

The Fortnite Collision live event is a one-time event sending of Chapter 3: Season 2. When you boot up Fortnite prior to the event’s launch time, you’ll see a unique playlist specific to the event. Once you queue up for it, you and a party of four (either your friends or random players matched with you) will be sent into the map to witness what’ll happen. You might want to take some screenshots or capture footage, as you’ll never be able to experience it again.

Fortnite Collision live event rewards?

There's rewards to be had for those who see Collision live!

For those players who do jump in and watch the Collision event live, you’ll be given some exclusive rewards to celebrate the end of the season. This includes an exclusive lobby track and loading screen, so you best turn up if you want to grab this illusive loot.

What to do before the Fortnite Collision event?

Once the Collision event is underway, there will be certain in-game activities that you’ll no longer be able to do as Fortnite undergoes some serious changes. This includes:

Prowler’s special quests

Collecting Omni chips

Trading in battle stars for rewards

You’ll especially want to track down those Omni chips, as they will vanish completely once the season ends and provide no pity rewards in exchange, so we suggest focusing on that rather than battle stars, as at least those will automatically be exchanged when the season concludes. You should, of course, wrap all three of those up if you can.