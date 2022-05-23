Video game's most famous circle Pac-Man to be featured in Fortnite

Another day, another Fortnite collaboration, this time with none other than Pac-Man.

The announcement of the collab was made over on the official Japanese Pac-Man website, but details are currently on the slim side as to how it will unfold. "Fortnite, an online game marketed and distributed by Epic Games, and Pac-Man have decided to collaborate," reads the announcement (translations by VGC). "Pac-Man motif items will be available. The collaboration will begin on June 2."

Oddly though, the official Fortnite Twitter account has made no mention of Pac-Man being featured in the game. Yesterday (May 22) was Pac-Man's birthday (we didn't get you anything, sorry), and the Fortnite Twitter did wish the circular man a happy birthday, prompting suspicion amongst fans. Obviously now a collab is in the works, though it doesn't seem like Pac-Man himself will be playable.

That makes sense, considering Pac-Man is a perfectly spherical, short king that probably wouldn't map well onto the regular, human bodies that are featured in the battle royale. We can probably expect some Pac-Man outfits and accessories, but Bandai Namco has promised more news soon. We're just over a week out from when the collab is meant to take place, so that news will probably come this week.

Pac-Man is the latest in the incredibly long line of IPs that have featured in the absolutely massive free-to-play shooter. Fortnite also recently added Blanka and Sakura from Street Fighter into the game, as well as featured a surprising Wu-Tang Clan crossover.

Epic Games also recently announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi is joining the game as a skin, very obviously in anticipation of the upcoming show of the same name on Disney+. Kenobi will be playable as a skin, but rather than a lightsabre players will instead get Obi-Wan's blade. As well as a Jedi Interceptor Glider.