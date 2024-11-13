The latest Secret Level trailer says it's "inspired by your favourite games", which makes that Concord episode feel extra awkward

There's a new trailer for the video game anthology series Secret Level, and yet, it does feel a bit weird to see Concord amongst it all.

Secret Level is set to air on Prime Video next month, and the streamer has just today released a new look at the show. Except, it's a bit of an awkward one, as amongst all the self-congratulatory hyping ("groundbreaking gaming anthology series", "a revolutionary gaming anthology series" - gimme a break), it noted that it's all "inspired by your favourite games." Only problem there is that, well, there's a Concord episode, except we all know that the studio behind it no longer exists, meaning Concord no longer exists. Sure, it did have its fans, but I'm really not sure that was the best line they could have gone for with this trailer.

On top of that it feels a bit cheeky to use that line when there's an episode based on New World: Aeternum, which clearly exists because it's an Amazon developed game - right now the action MMO is setting at a mixed rating on Steam across almost 250,000 reviews over the past three years. I wouldn't exactly call that most people's favourite game, would you? Still, the trailer did show some clips from some genuinely beloved games, like Armored Core, Unreal Tournament, Mega Man, Spelunky, and Warhammer 40,000.

It also reminded us all that there's some pretty big names attached too, like Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, and a whole lot more on top of that. Currently Secret Level is set to air on Prime Video December 10, with more episodes dropping up until December 17, so you won't be able to binge it all in one go. I'm curious to see how well this thing does, there's obviously a few recognizable games in here, but I'm not entirely convinced by the lineup.

Secret Level creator Tim Miller did recently say in an interview with Rolling Stone that he thinks the Concord episode shows the "potential of this world and the characters," so if anything maybe the series will let us see that.