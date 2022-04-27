If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Round 2, Fight!

Blanka and Sakura come to Fortnite alongside limited-time competitive event

Two Street Fighter BFFs come to the popular battle royale, in addition to a selecton of themed emotes and skins.
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on
Blanka from Street Fighter, alongside their Fortnite cosmetics coming to the game.

It’s round two for the Street Fighter and Fortnite crossover, as both Sakura and Blanka are headed to the popular battle royale in the form of character outfits. Alongside each world warrior, players will be able to pick up alternate costumes for each fighter, as well as a unique pickaxe, back bling, and emote.

In addition, a Blanka and Sakura cup is coming for those looking to flex their skills. This limited-time playlist comes in two forms, a mobile only event on April 27, as well as a larger event which encompases all platforms on April 28. Players will have to both eliminate others and land top positions over ten matches to earn points. If you’re one of the best in your region, an exclusive Sakura and Blanka loading screen is yours for the taking!

Watch on YouTube

This is the second Street Fighter crossover, since Ryu and Chun-Li joined the expansive roster of guest characters this February. In the run up to Street Fighter 6, it seems as though the classic cast will continue to make explosive appearances in the game. In fact, the eagle-eyed among you may have spotted Cammy and Guile in the background of the aforementioned loading screen reward. They can be seen watching as Sakura and Blanka destroy Peely’s car as is Street fighter tradition.

The Sakura and Blanka loading screen, with both characters beating up a car.

That’s all well and good, but the clear star of the show is Business Blanka - the second costume version available in game. With a slick suit and excellent shades on, this is the perfect cosmetic for those looking to rise and grind with a few battle royale wins to start the day.

Blanka from Street Fighter in a business suit and shades, available in Fortnite.

Will you be picking up some of these Street Fighter cosmetics tomorrow? Let us know below, as well as what stands out to you as the best item on offer!

For more Fortnite reporting, check out the recent Wu-Tang crossover, as well as the awesome Assassin’s Creed cosmetics added to the game earlier this month.

Tagged With

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Contributor

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch