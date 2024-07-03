Elden Ring ace casually kicks off a one-handed level one Shadow of the Erdtree run by battering boss while chowing down on a doughnut

Warning, spoilers for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree may lie ahead.

You know how we've been telling you about Elden Ring players beating Shadow of the Erdtree's bosses in a huge array of very interesting ways lately? Well, there's now someone taking on the expansion one-handed and at level one, while also having some lunch so they can prove to any doubters that their second hand isn't on a secret controller.

After all, even though we've already seen someone slap up the DLC's uber-hard final boss using a goddamn saxophone on only about their twelth attempt, and someone beat its early baddies using their brain energy, believing that someone could take it on equipped with only five fingers is clearly a bridge too far.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's exactly what streamer BioticNova is currently up to though, having just kicked off a run through the DLC that comes with two pretty hefty extra caveats - keeping their Tarnished at level one, and only using one hand to control all the moves they'll need to execute.

Why do both of those things instead of just one, you ask? Well, BioticNova's already beaten both the base game and all the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC's major bosses with just the one-hand stipulation in effect, with the latter of those runs having just concluded with victory this past weekend (slightly belated congrats from us here at VG247).

I started a level 1 Elden Ring DLC playthrough, and I'm only using one hand! I held my other hand up this time for the doubters 😊 pic.twitter.com/TmR2BHIWlS — BioticNova (@BioticNova) July 2, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, naturally, they've settled on the level one stip as a means of adding just a little bit more of a challenge to this already difficult second DLC run. And while it's already producing some pretty nuts momements, with the streamer having beaten the Divine Beast Dancing Lion in such distubingly easy fashion that they were casually eating a doughnut with their spare hand as they dodged away and inflicted all the necessary killer blows.

Yep, just casually having some dinner as you batter a boss that's probably killed us all hundreds or thousands of times by this point. Then again, how else do you prove to any doubters left that you're not sneakily using a second controller or something with your free hand?

Anyway, it looks like Messmer, Rellana, and the Golden Hippopotamus have also fallen during the first stream of this run , so odds are General Consort Radahn will be on the chopping block soon.

If you're still battling your own way through Shadow of the Erdtree and need a bit of help just to complete it without having to do so by playing some sweet notes, make sure to check out our huge array of guides that should be able to aid you regardless of what you need a hand with.