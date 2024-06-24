Should you imbibe nectar in Shadow of the Erdtree?

Elden Ring puts you on the path to becoming a god, and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC lets you meet more of the pantheon than ever.

St Trina is the poison goddess of endless sleep, which, when you think about it, isn’t all that different from death, is it? Her intoxicating nectar inflicts melancholy and infinite sadness on whoever is charmed to imbibe it. But when you’re the Tarnished touched by the Grace of Queen Marika, and therefore blessed with reincarnation, you’re uniquely equipped to resist St Trina’s “blessing”.

That’s not the case for poor Thiollier, however, who, in love with St Trina, has imbibed the nectar only to become lost in sorrow.

He pleads with you not to imbibe the nectar yourself and that it should be him to hear St Trina’s words. But to complete his quest you need to defy his wishes and suckle that nectar like you’re drinking a Flask of Crimson Tears.

Should you imbibe the nectar from St Trina in Shadow of the Erdtree?

To advance the quest with St Trina, you need to imbibe her nectar a total of six times. After each deathly sweet sip you will respawn at the nearest Site of Grace where you can run back, collect your Runes, and start the whole process over again.

Make sure you speak to Thiollier throughout to get all of his different dialogue. Once you imbibe the nectar a few times, St Trina will begin to speak to you as you slip into the endless sleep of death.

In the first instance, her whispers will be esoteric, but as you imbibe more nectar, her wishes will come into clear focus.

Speak to Thiollier and relay what you heard, but he’s understandably upset that his life’s purpose has been usurped by someone they met a few days ago dressed in a witch’s hat, skeleton pants and a cuirass with a moulded belly on carrying a giant finger (Fashion-Souls dependant, of course).

If at first you don't succeed, imbibe, imbibe and imbibe again! | Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Make sure you have imbibed enough nectar for St Trina’s dialogue to start looping (I don’t want to spoil what she asks of you, but it will be an order to kill a specific character), then insist on sharing St Trina’s words with Thiollier.

Blinded by rage at his love’s rejection, he will storm your world as an invader. Defeat him, then rest at a Site of Grace to reset his position. Speak to Thiollier again until his dialogue becomes simply “...” over and over again.

Resolved to carry out St Trina’s wish, Thiollier will now be available to summon as an NPC companion in the battles to come, alongside Sir Ansbach and the Hornsent if you play your cards right and complete their NPC quests!