Elden Ring network status check failed message explained

If you’re getting the Elden Ring network status check failed message, there’s a good reason for that.

Elden Ring is just too popular right now, and the network status check message is a result of that.

What does Elden Ring network status check failed mean?

The network status check failed message just means Elden Ring’s servers are too crowded right now. And it’s no surprise. Elden Ring surpassed all of FromSoftware’s previous concurrent player records on Steam, and people are queuing up to get in and play one of the year’s most hotly anticipated games – to the detriment of the servers.

How to fix Elden Ring network status check failed

Since it’s a server issue, there’s nothing you can do aside from waiting for the player queues to thin out. From hasn’t provided any comment about work they’re doing on the servers, so it’s difficult to tell when the issue might be resolved completely.

However, you can always play in offline mode and avoid server problems entirely. Elden Ring launches in online mode automatically, but you can change that from the main menu. Open the “System” menu, then navigate to the “Network” tab. The third option is “Launch Setting,” and that’s the one you should toggle to start in offline mode.

Elden Ring is still the same game in offline mode. You just lose access to multiplayer and invasions – though that’s not necessarily a bad thing if you keep getting griefed – and you won’t see player messages or death spots.

