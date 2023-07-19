Lengthy is back in EA Sports FC 24... mostly

Lengthy players are back in EA Sports FC 24, but will their reign of terror continue?

Whether it’s the deadly speed of TOTS Kane, the tractor beam defending of Winter Wildcards Varane or the elite animations of plain old Gold Virgil van Dijk, Lengthy players might not be as powerful now as when they first dropped at the start of FIFA 23, but some of them are still extremely good - if the usage rate of Shapeshifters Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is anything to go by.

Whereas before all players were split into three AcceleRATE archetypes - Explosive, Controlled and Lengthy - in EA Sports FC 24 there we be more than double that amount, with players being categorised as “Mostly explosive” or “Mostly Lengthy” depending on where they sit on the stat scale.

Controlled players build up to their top speed gradually, while Explosive players hit their top speed almost immediately but plateau over distance. Lengthy players on the other hand take longer to speed up, but build up a head of steam which allows them to catch up with other players. In practice, this means Lengthy players cover the pitch most quickly because of the distances involved with long dribbles by opponents. But in EA Sports FC, there will be a greater range of run styles rather than just what feels like a blanket style for tall, average and shorter players.

In FIFA 23, Lengthy and Explosive were calculated by the difference between a player’s agility and strength attributes (while also factoring in a minimum height and speed). So it would stand to reason that in EA Sports FC 24 the new AcceleRATE archetypes will trigger at different thresholds between these stats.

“Lengthy is back, absolutely,” Sam Rivera, Senior Producer at EA Sports said in a recent Gameplay Deep Dive video.

“With Hypermotion V we have logged twice as many acceleration archetypes, which means more uniqueness, more differences, like in real life.

“We have essentially gone from a couple of dozen signature run styles to over twelve hundred. It’s not just the stars we had previously in our game, it’s everyone on the pitch.”

You can find out more about how this affects gameplay in our EA Sports FC 24 hands-on preview.

EA Sports FC 24’s release date is set for September 29th, 2023 on console, PC and Switch.