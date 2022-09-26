EA and Koei Tecmo's take on Monster Hunter is called Wild Hearts, reveal trailer coming this week

Koei Tecmo's upcoming take on Monster Hunter is officially called Wild Hearts, and its first trailer is coming this week.

Last month, EA announced that it would be collaborating with Omega Force, the Koei Tecmo studio behind the Warriors series, through its EA Originals program to make a game it called "the next great hunting game," obviously implying it'll be something like Monster Hunter. That game now has a name - Wild Hearts - and this Wednesday, September 28, 3pm BST, we'll get a first look at it in its reveal trailer.

"Prepare for an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan," reads the trailer's simple description, so you'll have to wait until it's live before you find out any more. There is some kind of scary-looking dog included in the teaser post, presumably one of the beasts that you'll be hunting whenever the game does launch.

When the game was first revealed, Koei Tecmo EVP Yosuke Hayashi said "The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support. Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets."

Hayashi also said that he's "really looking forward to the day that gamers from around the world can play this new game."

Wild Heart isn't actually Omega Force's first attempt at a Monster Hunter-style game, as the studio worked on the Toukiden series, which does feature some similarities to Monster Hunter in various ways.

The game's initial announcement was somewhat of a surprise, as EA Originals had typically been dedicated to support indie developers, which Koei Tecmo is not, though it's unknown why the publisher decided to make the change.