Wild Hearts' next update brings a blossom-themed fox just in time for spring

Wild Hearts' first Lethal Blossoms update is coming to the game next week, adding in a sakura blossom-themed Kemono species.

Omega Force has a couple of updates planned for April, and it's recently shown off the first of the two that's arriving April 6, just a short few days away. Spring is here, so that means the sakura blossoms are in full bloom, and so is a brand new Kemono - the Murakumo. "This Kemono's plethora of petal-manipulating attacks are a real menace. It courses through the air on platforms made of sakura blossoms," reads a description of the beast on the game's website. "Which, in turn, makes counterattacking tricky. When enraged, the vulpine beast unleashes a thunderous tornado that could easily leave you unconscious."

The Murakumo is a fox-like Kemono that appears to have control over the wind, and is honestly quite beautiful looking, though of course you are meant to fight it. What better weapon to fight it with than a new Karakuri, the Spinning Top. Yes, it is literally a giant Beyblade, and yes, it does rip (and no, I'm not apologising for the pun). "Once unleashed, the Spinning Top closes in on prey to deliver a stubborn assault. Whenever it hits Kemono or other obstacles, it gains both speed and power. The Spinning Top can stagger Kemono given it has enough speed and power when it connects."

As well as this, you'll be able to use Core Orbs to further enhance your weapons and armour, which you can obtain by successfully taking down Volatile Kemono. There are also additional fixes and improvements coming, the full list of which will be available once the update drops.

The trailer for this update also teases the second update, which arrives April 20, as well as another Deeply Volatile Kemono, the Deathhaze Gloombeak, a giant angry-looking crow creature. This update will also offer a new quest type called Serial Hunts, which basically sounds like a boss rush against consecutive Kemono until you run out of steam.