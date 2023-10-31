Like a Dragon Gaiden and Wild Hearts lead Xbox Game Pass for November 2023

Xbox has announced the first batch of Game Pass games for November, and as usual, there's plenty on offer for everyone.

But before we even hit November, Game Pass is adding in three new titles today. First up is Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, a rhythm game battle royale all about pigeons, Jusant, a climbing adventure that plays wonderfully, and Wartales, an open world RPG "in which you lead a group of mercenaries in their search for wealth across a massive mediaeval universe," all of which is coming to console, cloud, and PC. November itself is quite a stacked month too! From pretty much right off the bat on November 2 comes Thirsty Suitors, a "stylish, story-driven adventure that unfolds through turn-based battles, skateboarding, and cooking," on cloud, console, and PC.

Then, a few days later on November 6, Football Manager 2024 (both the console and PC versions) will join the subscription service, letting you live out all of your football managerial dreams once again. After that, there's Dungeons 4 on November 9, which lets you "build a cozy and comfortable Dungeon to suit your creatures’ needs and rule over them, then send them out into the Overworld to kindly remind the good people living there that the Absolute Evil rules over their lands."

On the same day Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is also joining Game Pass, seeing the return of former legendary yakuza member Kazuma Kiryu, which like Dungeons 4, will be available via cloud, console, or PC. November 9 is quite a stacked day, in fact, as Omega Force's take on Monster Hunter, Wild Hearts, will also be available, once again on cloud, console, and PC.

November 13 will introduce something a bit cosier to the mix with Spirittea (you guessed it, on cloud, console, and PC), and life sim inspired by Stardew Valley and Spirited Away, where you "run a bathhouse, make friends with people in town, take part in hobbies like bug catching and karaoke, and find all the spirits!" Lastly, on November 14, there's Coral Island, a laid-back farming sim already available through PC Game Pass, coming to cloud and Xbox Series X/S.

October also saw the arrival of titles like Cities Skylines 2 and the Dead Space remake, as well as a few others.