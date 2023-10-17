Game Pass October adds Cities: Skylines 2, Dead Space Remake, Jusant, and more

Microsoft has announced another wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in October 2023, and the list includes some highly anticipated titles.

One of the October additions is Like a Dragon: Ishin. This Yakuza spin-off returns us to feudal Japan in this Unreal Engine 4 remake. As Sakamoto Ryoma, venture to Kyoto to find your father's killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will end the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. The game is available today for cloud, console, and PC.

Watch this gameplay trailer for Jusant, the action-puzzle from Don't Nod.

October 19 brings F1 Manager 2023 to Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC. This entry finds you making every decision as you manage every aspect of your chosen F1 team, from your HQ to the garage and from the pitlane to the podium.

The most high-profile addition is undoubtedly Cities: Skylines 2, the sequel to the popular city-building game, which comes to the service on October 24 as a day-one release on PC Game Pass. Cities: Skylines 2 introduces several new features, including a new map editor, a new transportation system, and new disaster scenarios.

Another notable addition is the Dead Space remake, sure to please fans of the classic horror game. The remake promises more immersive and terrifying experiences, thanks to its improved graphics and sound design. It arrives for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on October 26 through EA Play for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members.

Arriving alongside Dead Space on October 26 is Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery for cloud and console. The collection of all three Frog Detective cases is already available on PC. In it, you play as The Detective out to solve three mysteries where you will look for clues and question suspects.

The same day will see Mineko's Night Market release for cloud, console, and PC. This charming adventure game set in a magical night market puts you in the shoes of Mineko, whose goal is to revitalize the once-thriving Night Market. Along the way, you will make new friends, collect and craft whimsical items, and uncover the truth of the sun cat, Nikko.

Other games coming to Game Pass this month include Headbangers: Rhythm Royale and Don't Nod's latest, Jusant, releasing on October 31.

Cloud, console, and PC game Headbangers: Rhythm Royale puts you and 29 others into the eye of the Pigeon while you battle it out in rhythmic challenges to find out who is the ultimate Master Headbanger. Compete in musical minigames, use powerups, and collect Crumbs to customize your Pigeon.

Jusant will be available for cloud, console, and PC. This first-person climbing puzzle adventure is set on a mysterious island and finds you trying to ascend a mysterious, ever-changing tower. Alongside your watery companion, you will master climbing tools to find your way up through diverse biomes and piece together the tower's past.

Five games will also be leaving Game Pass on October 31, so be sure to check these out before they are gone: Gunfire Reborn, Kill It With Fire, Persona 5 Royal, Signalis, and Solasta Crown of the Magister.