Football Manager 2024 takes to the pitch on November 6

Sports Interactive and SEGA have announced a street date for Football Manager 2024, the 20th release in the series.

Releasing on November 6, this will also mark the first official series debut in Japan. Also joining the Football Manager line-up this year is Netflix, which will be the exclusive home of Football Manager 2024 Mobile.

Football Manager 2024 is the most complete edition to date, and is out from November 6.

The game features the new ability to transfer careers from Football Manager 2023, FM23 Console, and FM23 Touch.

SEGA and Sports Interactive also revealed in the game's announcement trailer a roadmap previewing all feature drops and dates, such as upgrades to the PC/Mac title, including a Set Pieces refresh and smarter transfers and finances, and more will be detailed throughout the remainder of September.

"Having seen FM23 hit the incredible, record-breaking milestone of six million players last month, I’m proud to be confirming today the release of Football Manager 2024," said Sports Interactive’s studio director Miles Jacobson in the press release.

“FM24 is the 20th game in the Football Manager series, and it’s a love letter to football. It’s the closing of this chapter of our history and the most complete version we’ve ever produced."

Football Manager 2024 console is being readied to return for the new season on both Xbox and PlayStation 5. The game will also be made available again through Game Pass on both PC and console. As detailed in the roadmap, the new additions for FM24 Console will be revealed during the week commencing October 23.

Football Manager 2024 Touch is also preparing to return to Nintendo Switch on November 6. Further platform information will follow in the coming weeks, with details on features due to be published in early November.

Starting today and until release, if you pre-purchase FM24 for PC, Mac, Xbox, or PlayStation 5 from SEGA-approved digital retailers, you will receive a 10% discount.

Those pre-purchasing on PC and Mac can kick off their managerial career ahead of schedule with Early Access via Steam and the Epic Games Store two weeks before the official street date. Single-player careers started in that period can be carried across when the game updates for release.