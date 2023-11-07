Around the same time every year, gamers wave goodbye to their family and friends, pull on their comically long overcoat (or sports gilet), and head into the compelling virtual world of Football Manager. For some it’s a yearly ritual, a lead in to the festive season and the warm glow that comes with knowing you’ll have extra free time to spend tweaking formations and tactics. In truth, for many of us, we’ve never stopped playing – this is just the reason we needed to play even more.

The good news for Football Manager fanatics, legacy fans, and complete newcomers is the fact that Football Manager 2024 is not just out now to buy, but it’s also included in a number of game subscription services. The traditional, most in-depth, version is available on PC and Mac, as well as on PC Game Pass. FM24 Console is on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, with the latter also playable via Xbox Game Pass.

If you’re after a more streamlined experience there are two additional versions to choose from, each also on a subs platform. Football Manager 2024 Touch is on Nintendo Switch, but also on Apple Arcade for Phone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV. And finally, there’s Football Manager 2024 Mobile, available for all Netflix subscribers.

Phew, that’s a lot of Football Manager, but the short version is that if you want to play Football Manager you probably can. So, why should you play Football Manager, you ask? Well, simple, it’s the best sports sim ever created and the closest most of us will ever get to managing a real football team.

People might claim Football Manager is boring, just like staring at a spreadsheet, but those people are – let's be honest here – clearly quite dim. Go ahead and pretend Horizon and Starfield are the most immersive games ever created, enjoy what you want, but don’t throw shade on what I believe to be the most engaging, emotive, and fully immersive game available. If you really get into Football Manager, you are properly in it. Deep.

Real life football and virtual football start to merge, like if the classified results got into the “Fly tank” alongside a copy of FIFA 98 on the PlayStation. Did Spurs just sign Brighton’s Evan Ferguson or did they lose 4-1 to Chelsea? Sadly, I know which is true in the real world, but at points I’ve had to think pretty hard to be sure. I think that’s the real beauty of Football Manager. To those who play it, it’s not just a screen of numbers, it’s a group of people you bond with, cheer for, shout less-than-kind words at on occasion, but ultimately care for.

If you’re at all interested in seeing if you can properly get into Football Manager, this year’s version is as good as it’s been in many years so, when it’s already included with one of the mountain of subscriptions you already pay for, what’s the harm in giving it a go?