Football Manager 2024 to be "last of its kind" - heads to Game Pass as the series undergoes drastic changes

Football Manager 2024 has been described as the "last of its kind" in a recent blog post on the official Football Manager website. Titled "The future of Football Manager", several huge changes and updates have been announced for the series that the players will start seeing for themselves with next year's release.

The post starts by diving into Football Manager 2024, stating the game will come with a host of improvements", lots of bug fixes and known issues from prior versions being resolved. The blog post also reveals that you'll be able to transfer save data from one version of Football Manager to the next. this means if you've got a file you're really attached to in Football Manager 23, you can bring it forward into the next game. This Will also be true for Football Manager 25, despite vast changes to the game compared to earlier iterations that we'll touch on a little later.

Football Manager 2024 will also be headed to Game Pass, following Football Manager 2023's massive success on the service which seemingly played a big part in the game becoming the most played in the history of the series.

Onto Football Manager 2025! The game is apparently the "next revolution of Football Manager", with the blog post comparing it to when the 3D engine was added to the series back with Football Manager 09. Football Manager 2025 will be the first game in the series to move onto a new engine: Unity. The blog post describes how a small team at the studio whose aim was to tackle the technical future of the series - dubbed Project Dragonfly - came to the conclusion that Unity was the best engine to use in this "new era" for the series.

There will also be new animation tech integrated into the series. While players will start to see the fruits of this animation overhaul in Football Manager 2024 with ball physics and player locomotion, Football manager 2025 will feature the bulk of animation improvements such as graphical updates to models, stadiums, and the surrounding environments.

Womens' football is also coming to Football Manager! While initially revealed as a planned addition back in 2021, there's been radio silence on the feature ever since. However, the blog post finally gives us a firm sign of life for the many teams present in Women's football. There'll be another blog post soon diving deeper, but in short, it's coming soon.

The blog post concludes with a rough reveal date for Football Manager 25 in Q2 2024. Until then, Expect much more information on Football manager 24 in near-future blog posts, videos, and whatnot.

So a massive update all in all, for fans of Football Manager. It's clear that if there ever was a time to jump in and start paying attention to the top dog in sports management games, it's now. For those with a longtime love for the series, you'll want to keep your eyes glued to official channels (and here) for future updates on this drastic shift in Football manager history.

