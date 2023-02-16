Wild Hearts Small Kemono Materials guide: Where to find Pointed Scale, Crustaceous Moss, more

Wild Hearts is all about hunting giant monsters across the diverse landscapes of Azuma, but many of the smaller creatures you encounter also offer useful materials that can be vital to crafting awesome gear.

Resources like Pointed Scale, Crustaceous Moss and Serpent Slough can be tough to uncover without a bit of exploration, but stop you from progressing towards fun new weapons all the same.

Here’s where to find some of the handiest small Kemono materials in Wild Hearts, so you can get back to hunting the really big game.

How to pet creatures in Wild Hearts

While it’s tempting to swing pointy objects at everything you see, some small Kemono materials can only be harvested by choosing the non-violent, “pet”, option.

To pet monsters in Wild Hearts, you need to approach the small creature unnoticed by pressing the Circle/B button to crouch, then press the left trigger to give their neck a lovely scruffle.

They then run off into the distance, leaving the special item behind for you to collect.

Wild Hearts Small Kemono materials

Where to find Pointed Scale

Pointed Scale is one of the major early-game roadblocks when it comes to crafting in Wild Hearts.

To collect some, you need to kill Nightshade Monitor in Akikure Canyon, the third area of the game available from Chapter 2.

They can be found in the Buddha Cave in the northeast of the area as well as the Six Points Lagoon in the west. Petting Nightshade Monitor always yields Lizard Bloom, so you have to kill them.

Where to find Crustaceous Moss

To get the early game crafting material Crustaceous Moss, you need to either kill or pet the giant crabs, called Grassghoul Decapod, on Natsukodachi Isle - also called Spirit Isle - the second area in Wild Hearts.

Petting Grassghoul Decapod yields Crustaceous Moss 100% of the time, so non-violence is more efficient.

They’re generally found in the Shipwreck Inlet right in front of the first camp on Spirit Isle, as well as Ironsand Beach further along the coast.

Where to find Small Scale

Small Scale can be collected by killing both Springwatch Monitor and Sparkshower Monitor on the Old Blossom Trail and Spirit Isle, the first and second areas respectively.

Petting these creatures yields different materials, so you need to use force. They’re both found throughout their native areas.

Where to find Serpent Slough and Serpent Beard

To get the armor crafting material Serpent Slough, you need to kill Whipthrash Serpent on Natsukodachi Isle - also called Spirit Isle in Wild Hearts’ story - and loot their bodies.

If you pet Whipthrash Serpents, you get the similar, but different, material: Serpent Beard.

These flying snakes can be found around the Coral Salt Swamp in the middle of the island, as well as near the Dragon Altar in the north.

Where to find Snapspine Cotton

Snapspine Cotton is a very easy item to miss. It’s harvested by killing Snapspine Wisps in the east of the Spirit Isle, Natsukodachi Isle, the second area in Wild Hearts.

You can find them high in the mountains between the Lava Cavern and Caldera Dolmen Dragon Pits.

Petting Snapspine Wisps yields Obsidian Snapspine Needles, a similar but different resource.

Where to find Slater Exoskeleton

To find Slater Exoskeleton you need to pet Deadleaf Slaters in Akikure Canyon, the third area of Wild Hearts.

These creatures aren’t aggressive, so petting them is relatively easy. They’re also found throughout the Canyon.

Where to find Wild Dog Pampas

Wild Dog Pampas is collected by petting Noblegrass Hounds in Area 3 of the game, Akikure Canyon.

It can only be collected from petting. Noblegrass Hounds are found throughout Akikure Canyon, but three can usually be found in the Dawn Camp in the southwest of the area.