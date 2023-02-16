Wild Hearts Ore locations guide: Where to find Mirror Stone, Ore and Coral Fragment

In Wild Hearts, a great hunter is only as powerful as their equipment, and crafting the highest quality gear calls for the purest ore and hardest stone you can lay your hands on.

Acquiring these materials in the sometimes massive quantities needed is not an easy task, however, so it pays to know where to look.

While items like Mirror Stone and Small Crystal Ore spawn in the same spots every time, resource nodes offering ore (which is almost ubiquitous in the early-game upgrade tree) seem to be semi-randomised - appearing in the same place most of the time, but not always.

Here’s where to find some of the most useful ores, stones and crafting items in Wild Hearts, so you can return to the fight prepared.

Where to find Mirror Stone

Mirror Stone is used in lots of fun early-game weapons and upgrades, but doesn’t appear until the third area of Wild Hearts, Akikure Canyon.

Once you reach Akikure Canyon, look for yellow outcrops on cliff walls. These are particularly common in the cave areas in the northeastern (top right) part of the Canyon, including the Gingko Forest, Buddha Cave and Winter Solstice Cavern.

Where to find Ore

Ore is one of the most difficult resources to harvest consistently in Wild Hearts, but once you get a sense of where to look, you can build up a decent stockpile over a number of hunts.

All across Azuma, you see orange and golden outcrops of rocks. These often yield corestone, but can sometimes give you Ore instead.

There seems to be a semi-random assortment of nodes which give you Ore most of the time, but not all. They appear in both of the first two areas in Wild Hearts: the Old Blossom Trail and Natsukodachi Isle (also known as Spirit Isle).

One such spot is in the north of the Old Blossom Trail at this spot in the Great Sakura Clearing.

As well as this spot in the Forgotten Burial Ground in the southwest.

On Natsukodachi Isle, this spot next to the Dragon Pit on the Shipwreck Inlet has very consistently delivered Ore for me and is easy to visit on pretty much every hunt in this area.

I’ve also had success at these spots in the Lava Cavern in the northeast.

You have to climb up to the Lava Cavern area, but it's worth it. There are a couple of nodes here that often give Ore.

Alternatively, you can also buy Ore from the shop in Minato for 400 coins when it appears after hunts.

You can also get some guaranteed Ore as a reward from the “Truth or Tall Tale” side quest from Minato in Chapter 1.

Where to find Small Crystal Ore

Small Crystal Ore is harvested from red rocky outcrops in the Old Blossom Trail area of Wild Hearts.

From the Great Tree Trunk Camp, head down the stairs and head right at the Windswept Plain. There’s a guaranteed node on the rock here.

You can find more all across the zone, particularly the Southern Obsidian Cave and rock walls.

Where to find Coral Fragment

Coral Fragment is found throughout Natsukodachi Isle as pink coral nodes. It shows up consistently across the entire area.

While it seems abundant at first, you need large amounts of it to craft the weapons and armor it’s used for, so collect it whenever you see some!

Where to find Silken Thread

Silken Thread is used in large quantities in armor crafting in the early game.

It appears consistently as white notes throughout the third area in Wild Hearts, Akikure Canyon.