Wild Hearts gameplay video shows your character battling massive boars and a really big toad

An extended gameplay trailer for Wild Hearts has been released, showing how you and a partner can take on giant, fantastical beasts in Omega Force's take on Monster Hunter.

Published by EA, the game takes place in a fantasy version of feudal Japan called Azuma, a region full of scenic meadows and rich bamboo forests. The area is being ravaged by formerly peaceful, nature-infused beasts called Kemono, which are now altering their environment at the cost of citizens’ lives.

Wild Hearts - Gameplay Video

Kemono can range from from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar.

It is up to you to stop these beasts and bring balance to the region. Luckily, you will use a technology called Karajuri that helps take the creatures down. You gain the use of this life-sustaining technology after a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker.

You can battle these monsters solo or with up to two other players in seamless co-op. The game also features crossplay across all platforms.

Wild Hearts releases on February 17, 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.