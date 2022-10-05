If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Wild Hearts gameplay video shows your character battling massive boars and a really big toad

You'll have bacon for years.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

An extended gameplay trailer for Wild Hearts has been released, showing how you and a partner can take on giant, fantastical beasts in Omega Force's take on Monster Hunter.

Published by EA, the game takes place in a fantasy version of feudal Japan called Azuma, a region full of scenic meadows and rich bamboo forests. The area is being ravaged by formerly peaceful, nature-infused beasts called Kemono, which are now altering their environment at the cost of citizens’ lives.

Wild Hearts - Gameplay Video

Kemono can range from from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar.

It is up to you to stop these beasts and bring balance to the region. Luckily, you will use a technology called Karajuri that helps take the creatures down. You gain the use of this life-sustaining technology after a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker.

You can battle these monsters solo or with up to two other players in seamless co-op. The game also features crossplay across all platforms.

Wild Hearts releases on February 17, 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

