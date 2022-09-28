EA reveals Wild Hearts, a Monster Hunter-like from Dynasty Warrior devs that's current-gen only

As promised, we got our first look at Wild Hearts today as part of a live reveal for its debut trailer. Wild Hearts is the Monster Hunter-style action RPG from EA and Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force.

EA is positioning it as "the first AAA hunting experience for a new generation," which is true because it's coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 17, 2023 - skipping last-gen entirely.

Now that's Monster Hunting.

Today's reveal trailer, which you can watch above, shows more gameplay than you might have expected. A deeper look at Wild Hearts' gameplay, however, will arrive next week: October 5. The game takes place in a fantasy version of feudal Japan called Azuma, where hunters take on monsters called Kemono.

The twist is that despite the setting, there's some sort of ancient technology that allows them to deploy some advanced weaponry on the field. These mechanisms are called Karakuri, and they're all created from that mysterious technology.

Wild Hearts is designed around co-op, which shouldn't surprise you given the games it's inspired by. Up to three players can team up and go after giant bosses, a few of which we get a look at in the trailer. You can play it solo, too.

Co-op will be "seamless", and it supports cross-play on all platforms. It also sounds like you may not necessarily have to team up with a squad to enter the fight. The press release talks about encountering other hunters in the world and joining them.

One neat detail is that the monsters themselves are all nature-infused, utilising abilities and tactics inspired by the world itself. You can definitely tell that the tech hunters will be using can create some familiar traps from the Monster Hunter series, but also others that are a little out there.