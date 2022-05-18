Dying Light 2 studio is developing an open-world action RPG in a fantasy setting

Techland, the studio behind Dying Light and Dying Light 2, has announced the development of a new triple-A project.

The studio said it has a team dedicated to the unannounced title, which is an open-world action RPG in a fantasy setting.

With the success of Dying Light and the great opening for Dying Light 2, Techland felt now was the time to announce it has a new title in development, and that it is hiring folks to help fill various positions within the team.

“We're very happy with what we have accomplished with the Dying Light franchise so far," said Pawel Marchewka, CEO at Techland. "Moreover, our journey with Dying Light 2 Stay Human has only just begun as we plan to support this game for at least five years, with its scope and size matching, if not exceeding, what we have provided our community with during post-launch support for its predecessor.

"At the same time, our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity.

"While we cannot share more details about this project now, we're all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right."

All open positions for Techland's new unannounced title can be found here. Positions are currently open in animation, art, design, development, production, IT, PR and Marketing, quality assurance, and more.

If you apply and are hired, you will be working alongside folks whose resume includes high-level positions at CD Projekt Red, Ubisoft, Warner Bros, Microsoft, Arkane Studios, Playground Games, Guerilla Games, and People Can Fly.

Within its first month of release, Techland's latest - Dying Light 2, sold over 5 million units. It was also announced its predecessor, Dying Light, has now surpassed 20 million in sales.