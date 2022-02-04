The politics isn’t limited to Dying Light 2’s inter-factional rivalries, but infects the inner workings of each group too.

As you work your way through the main story, Aiden is presented with a quandary: continue working with Jack Matt and the Peacekeepers, or side with the underworld fixer, Juan?

Where other story choices haven’t had a huge impact on the eventual outcome of Dying Light 2, this one seems to have some far-reaching implications that aren’t immediately apparent.

Should you side with Jack Matt or Juan in Dying Light 2?

If you agree to Juan’s offer to betray Matt in his office, it seems to lock you into this choice and doesn’t give you the option to go back on it later.

You will have the option to give the resource at the end of this questline to someone else, but without going into spoilers, it will be a different faction, not Matt’s PKs.

So, if you intend to continue working with Jack Matt, you need to refuse Juan’s offer and continue that path towards your objective.

However, if you’re not overly taken in by either character, know that you can choose a different route later.

If you’re worried about not being able to complete Aiden’s overall objective in Villedor, to find his sister, don’t lose too much sleep over your decisions. Without divulging too much context, you will come to a similar conclusion, regardless of who you side with, at the end of this story thread.

But, with that in mind, if you did want to work with the PKs, you need to make that clear now - otherwise you could get locked into doing something you don’t want to, which is not what you want in such a story-focused game.

After you’ve made your choice, it’s time to make preparations to continue the story whether you’re on the level or working as a double-agent.

