Dragon's Dogma 2 release date seemingly confirmed by its Steam page

Ahead of the Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase today, the release date for Capcom's upcoming RPG sequel has been posted to the game's Steam page.

According to the Steam page, the game is set for release on March 21, 2024 - a day ahead of what the PEGI rating stated two weeks ago.

Dragon's Dogma 2 first trailer.

What we know about the game is that, like Dragon's Dogma, the sequel will be a single-player game with Pawns at your side, making it feel like a co-op title. Secondly, it will again feature role-playing mechanics set in an open-world environment.

In the game, you play as the Arisen, who has a main Pawn customized to your liking. You can also have up to two other support Pawns borrowed from other players. Thanks to an updated AI, Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 are more capable of making precise decisions than in the previous title, helping you during battle.

The world in the sequel is roughly four times the size of the original, with more to experience than before, and all characters and monsters in the world have their own life-like patterns, lives, and movements.

There will be a variety of vocations to choose from, which will help shape your Arisen's role throughout the adventure.

You will come across familiar monsters from the first game, as well as new ones like Medusa.

We'll find out more about the game and hear of a release date later today during the dedicated showcase. It kicks off at 1pm PT/ 4pm ET/ 9pm UK.

Alex was lucky enough to get hands-on with Dragon's Dogma 2 in September, and said it was "like the first game, but better," which is comforting to know as the first one was a damn fine game.

The original Dragon's Dogma was announced in 2011 for a 2012 release on PS3 and Xbox 360. An enhanced version titled Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen was released for the game's original consoles in 2013 before being ported to PC in 2016, PS4 and Xbox One in 2017, and Switch in 2019.