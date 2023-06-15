Dragon's Dogma 2 is an enhanced adventure featuring notable improvements over its predecessor

After years of yearning, Dragon's Dogma fans are getting a sequel, and to please them even more, a new look at gameplay for Dragon's Dogma 2 was shown during the Capcom Showcase.

Gameplay clips show plenty of magic, an encounter with a massive dragon, swordplay, and other fighting and fantasy nuggets you would expect from the game.

Watch some Dragon's Dogma gameplay at 29:14 mark. Thanks, GameSpot.

The clip also features the game's director Hideaki Itsumo going over the reveal trailer before diving into the two characteristics Dragon's Dogma 2 will inherit from the first one.

Like Dragon's Dogma, the sequel will be a single-player game with Pawns at your side, making it feel like a co-op title. Secondly, it will again feature role-playing mechanics set in an open-world environment.

In the game, you play as the Arisen, who has a main Pawn customized to your liking. You can also have up to two other support Pawns borrowed from other players. Thanks to an updated AI, Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 are more capable of making precise decisions than in the previous title, helping you during battle.

Pawns can also help guide you to new locations and even give you the old high-five following a successful battle.

The world in the sequel is roughly four times the size of the original, with more to experience than before, and all characters and monsters in the world have their own life-like patterns, lives, and movements.

There will be a variety of vocations to choose from, which will help shape your Arisen's role throughout the adventure.

Upgrades have also been made compared to the previous title. In Dragon's Dogma 2, players can engage situations however they wish. In addition to AI, advanced technologies like immersive physics bring Pawns, NPCs, and monsters to life, allowing you to try various scenarios such as finding out what happens when you destroy a bridge or pull on a monster's leg.

The game features two pivotal characters. For instance, there's Ulrika, a bow wielder with a deep connection to the Arisen, and Nadinia, a high priestess of the beastren race, appearing in the series for the first time. Intricate situations and relationships you will encounter in the game are designed to keep you on your toes.

You will come across familiar monsters from the first game, as well as new ones like Medusa.

A release window has not been announced, and more information on the game is promised soon.

The original Dragon's Dogma was announced in 2011 for a 2012 release on PS3 and Xbox 360. An enhanced version titled Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen was released for the game's original consoles in 2013 before being ported to PC in 2016, PS4 and Xbox One in 2017, and Switch in 2019.