Capcom Showcase 2023 arrives on June 12, teasing exciting game reveals

Capcom has announced it will host a showcase next week on June 12.

During the presentation, the company plans to share new information on "upcoming releases and future titles."

Dragon's Dogma 2 first trailer - HELL YEAH!

The digital event is also to help celebrate the company's 40th Anniversary.

You can tune in Monday, June 12 at 3pm PT, 6pm ET, 11pm UK. It will last around 36 minutes.

It's possible Capcom could reveal the next Resident Evil Remake it has in the planning stage. That's if the most recent survey it released has concluded by the time June 12 rolls around.

Capcom having another remake in the works wouldn't be too surprising, considering it has remade a few of its Resident Evil titles. The most recent, Resident Evil 4 Remake, has been a nice hit for the company with 3.70 million copies sold since it released in March 2023.

If a Resident Evil Remake isn't announced, there is bound to be something of interest for everyone to hear and see during the presentation.

Other IP owned by the company include Street Fighter, so we may hear something new about Street Fighter 6, there's also Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, Dino Crisis, Onimusha, Lost Planet, Okami, Marvel vs Capcom, Dead Rising, Lost Planet, Ace Attorney and more.

And surely, or hopefully on our part, the company will reveal more about Dragon's Dogma 2, which we have been itching over for what seems ages.

We'll just have to wait and see whats in store for us on June 12.