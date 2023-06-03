Capcom wants to know which Resident Evil remake you want next

Capcom wants your input into the next Resident Evil Remake, according to a new brand survey issued by the company.

The survey features multiple-choice answers regarding the Resident Evil games and films and even covers the official Twitter accounts. The last page of the survey is where you enter which game you would like to get the remake treatment.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube Resident horror expert Kelsey went to Capcom UK's offices for a short-but-sweet twenty-minute hands on with RE4R.

If you go by chatter on the internet, tons of RE fans are itching for a Code: Veronica remake. Many consider it one of the best Resident Evil games, or at least deserving of a place in the top 10.

The first Resident Evil remake was Resident Evil, released in 2002 for GameCube. Capcom followed up with remakes in later years with Resident Evil 2 in 2019 and Resident Evil 3 in 2020.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the most recent, and was released on March 24th of this year. It is a remake of the 2005 survivor horror game starring agent Leon S. Kennedy and features an updated plot, new visuals, characters, cast, and altered gameplay.

Released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Series X/S, it received acclaim from both critics and fans, and over 3 million copies within two days, and over 4 million copies in its first two weeks, making it one of the fastest-selling Resident Evil games.