If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FAN INPUT

Capcom wants to know which Resident Evil remake you want next

Cast your vote.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Capcom wants your input into the next Resident Evil Remake, according to a new brand survey issued by the company.

The survey features multiple-choice answers regarding the Resident Evil games and films and even covers the official Twitter accounts. The last page of the survey is where you enter which game you would like to get the remake treatment.

Watch on YouTube
Resident horror expert Kelsey went to Capcom UK's offices for a short-but-sweet twenty-minute hands on with RE4R.

If you go by chatter on the internet, tons of RE fans are itching for a Code: Veronica remake. Many consider it one of the best Resident Evil games, or at least deserving of a place in the top 10.

The first Resident Evil remake was Resident Evil, released in 2002 for GameCube. Capcom followed up with remakes in later years with Resident Evil 2 in 2019 and Resident Evil 3 in 2020.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the most recent, and was released on March 24th of this year. It is a remake of the 2005 survivor horror game starring agent Leon S. Kennedy and features an updated plot, new visuals, characters, cast, and altered gameplay.

Released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Series X/S, it received acclaim from both critics and fans, and over 3 million copies within two days, and over 4 million copies in its first two weeks, making it one of the fastest-selling Resident Evil games.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch