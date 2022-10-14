Doktor's Curse Halloween event returns to Rainbow Six: Siege

A beloved Halloween event is returning to Rainbow Six: Siege today. For all you Grims and Ghouls out there, Doktor’s Curse will be available to play up until November 2, allowing players to skulk and hide from the dreadful dead in the Doktor’s Castle map.

Players on the defending team will have to hide from a monstrous attacking team coming at them with only breaching hammers and a single tracking gadget, making use of their environment and survivalist skills to stay undetected with the aid of a variety of unique traps and abilities.

Siege has been kicking for a while, and gotten some cool animated vids you can watch. Like this one!

In said game mode, you’ll be able to play as a variety of special monstrous versions of Siege characters, including Orux, Azami, Nomad, Thorn and Gridlock. If you wanna splash a bit of cash and celebrate the spooky season in style, there are bundles for Smoke, Kapkan, Frist, Lesion, Doc, Bandit, Sledge, Lion, Jackal, Aruni, (deep breath) and Ela.

No wait, there’s more. You can also grab the Pulse, Kald, and Melusi bundes as well as three themed bundles: Wicked Surgery, Incorporeal and Flayed Pain. This game has been out for so damn long that there are far more bundles than can reasonably be bought all at once. Such is late-stage live servicism.

However, if you don’t feel like blowing funds for digital cosmetics, you can earn a free Doktor’s Curse pack just by logging in before November 2, as well as three other packs by completing weekly Ubisoft Connect challenges. You can do all this and maybe even hit your headshots now, but beware, it’s the team voice comms that stand out as the real, permanent terror in Siege.

Will you be jumping in, or maybe even throwing your monthly paycheck on the event? Let me know, because I do actually read these comments y’know. Also, let me know if you play this game on Amazon Luna! According to the press release Siege is on that platform, but I frankly don’t know anyone who uses it.