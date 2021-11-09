High Calibre is Rainbow Six Siege Year 6's fourth and final season, features new Operator Thorn

The fourth and final season of Rainbow Six Siege Year 6, High Calibre, has been revealed, and it's now available on the test server.

The new season comes with the Operator, Brianna “Thorn” Skehan, who hails from Ireland and is equipped with Razorbloom Shells and the new weapon, the UZK50Gi.

Thorn's Razorbloom Shells are throwable proximity devices that, once triggered, initiate a timed detonation. If enemy players don’t get out of the area of effect on time, they will receive damage at the end of the fuse timer. Thorn is a medium speed, medium armor operator who can be equipped with either the new UZK50Gi or the M870 as a primary weapon and with the 1911 TACOPS or the C75-AUTO as a secondary weapon.

You can learn more about Thorn through her biography here.

Alongside the new Operator comes the reworked Outback map and many other updates such as balancing and choosing team colors.

As far as the Outback map is concerned, you will find it has been rebuilt to improve balancing and player comfort. Both the main building and its exterior have been modified. This allows attackers to create and execute more effective strategies. In addition, new exterior soft walls have been added while some areas have been refurbished to remove junk and provide better lines of sight.

Updates that come with High Calibre include the ability to choose team colors between blue, orange, or red. The balancing updates cover Finka, Echo, and Mozzie’s drones, bulletproof cameras update, and a new rule for cameras placed outdoors.

New customization features have been applied to Operators’ Cards, victory dances, colors, and more, and there is a new HUD. A new version of the Streamer Mode has also been soft-launched for a limited number of creators, and it is coming during the season.

As mentioned above, the Test Server for High Calibre is live and the format has been updated and will now be open at three separate times throughout the season. The content will be split into three different releases as well: the seasonal release server which contains the content that will be shipped with the season, the Lab server release which includes experimental content that will be used to test features in early production, and the server that contains the balancing release along with Operator and other balancing changes.

And finally, from November 12-15 you can earn twice as many Battle Pass points.