Rainbow Six: Sleeze - Hackers spam Ubisoft's shooter with this cock

Rainbow Six: Siege players are receiving unexpected in-game gifts as of late, as hackers have found out how to post images directly to their screens via the ban messages. As a result, memes, NSFW material, and a peculiar looking cock (as in the animal) have been popping up mid-match.

Typically these ban messages just show the usernames of accounts caught by Rainbow Six: Siege’s anti-cheat to all players in-game, acting as a kind of permanent flex and reminder that the team are constantly bashing Ne'er-do-wells with the ban hammer.

However, since hackers have figured out how to display any image they like rather than the usual ban message, this ban announcement has transformed into a funnel that devious players can use to funnel whatever jokes and inappropriate content they want directly into the eyesight of the wider community.

Before we delve into specifics, it’s important to note early that thankfully you can avoid all risk of seeing any cartoon chicken, christmas hog, or genuinely disturbing imagery by hopping into your settings and making a quick change. By heading to the HUD sub menu, you should see an option called “bans”. Simply toggle it off, and your favourite tactical FPS will be free of unwanted images.

There has yet to be an official word from the dev team on this issue, so it looks like for the time being the community will have to cope with this hack for the near future. You’ve got to feel for the dev team here though, exposing players to what could very well be gore and rancid porn is something you’ve got to get on top of ASAP. Our thoughts go out to whoever might be tinkering away during the winter holidays.

Setting the legitimately messed up stuff to one side, there is an undeniably funny side to the whole affair as hackers are posting harmless memes onto the feeds of thousands of players all at once. Sure it has without a doubt led to a clutch player being botched and risky pushes being unpunished, but the comedic value of the whole ordeal surely outweighs the frustrations. For a taste of the brighter side of this issue, you can check out this video by Rainbow Six Youtuber Athieno below:

What do you think of the Rainbow Six: Siege cock images? A welcome surprise to close out the year, or not exactly to your tastes? Let us know below!

On the subject of hacking and Rainbow Six, could computer algorithims be the silver bullet for unwanted porn and Rainbow Six: Siege cock in your ranked games? We previously interviewed staff from both Riot Games and Ubisoft about their recent joint research project into AI as a tool for curbing anti social behavior, check it out!