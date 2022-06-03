If you’re having trouble with the Diablo Immortal clearing cobwebs bounty, you’re not alone. It’s also not your fault. The bounty is currently plagued by bugs, and it’s impossible to complete in its current state.

How do you complete clearing cobwebs in Diablo Immortal?

Normally, you’ll head northwest of the Cemetery location and fight 50 spiders to clear this bounty. The problem is in the number. Most players are reporting they find maybe four or five spiders at most, though others say the vile arachnids never show up at all.

This is the only place where you can clear the bounty, so until Blizzard patches the issue, there’s nothing you can do. That doesn’t mean you’re out of luck, though. You can reroll bounties to get rid of one you don’t want to clear or, in this case, one you just can’t clear.

How do you reroll bounties in Diablo Immortal?

Each bounty on the bounty board has a small “refresh” symbol in the top right corner of the bounty banner. You can click that to remove the bounty and get a new one. Keep in mind that Diablo Immortal only lets you reroll three times each day. You can also only reroll before accepting the bounty. If you’ve already taken on clearing cobwebs, you’ll just have to let it expire.

It’s not really a big deal, though. You still have seven other bounties to finish that day, and if you’re in a group, you can knock them out that much faster. Bounties are an excellent way to gain experience and level up fast, and anything that helps push you closer to the endgame PvP activities is fine by us.

They aren’t the only way to level up and outfit your character in Diablo Immortal, though. Keep an eye out for blue skull enemies and legendary gems, and make sure you’re using the best class for your playstyle.