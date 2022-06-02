As you make your way through the dank crypts, overgrown forests and harsh deserts of Diablo Immortal, you will come across glowing enemies marked with a blue skull on the map.

Taking on the forces of darkness is no easy feat, and any adventurer worth their salt knows exactly what they’re up against - so here’s everything you need to know.

What are the blue skull enemies in Diablo Immortal?

Blue skull enemies are buffed versions of regular enemies with slightly more health that drop experience globes when defeated.

As you might expect, experience orbs give an immediate boost to the experience bar at the bottom of your screen, helping you reach those all-important level ups more quickly.

It seems like the exact amount of experience can vary depending on your character’s level and the monster defeated, but whatever the bonus it’s probably worth going out of your way for a few seconds to take them on.

Blue skull enemies usually appear in groups of three, but multiple groups can be clustered close together in many different areas throughout a map.

They are just one of many different diversions you can find throughout Diablo Immortal’s dense levels and are a great enemy type to farm if you’re tantalisingly close to the next level.

What’s more, it looks like they have a better chance of dropping that sweet, sweet loot - at least anecdotally.

To get the real good stuff however, you’ll need to learn how to get legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal, whether that’s via the Elder Rift or Rune Crafting.

Or if you’re finding fights like these ones difficult, then it might be time to switch up your playstyle to something more suited to your situation. Here’s our rundown of the best classes in Diablo Immortal for solo players, parties and PvP.