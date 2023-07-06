Diablo 4 Season 1 theme teased ahead of today's developer livestream

Blizzard is gearing up for the official reveal of the first season of Diablo 4, and the developer released a very brief teaser of the theme of the new season. We got a tweet with a short video showing a black goo of some sort sweeping over Sanctuary.

That's "corruption", apparently, and it's the threat facing the world of Diablo 4 in Season 1, but that's about the extent of the information Blizzard provided. That's alright, though, because later today, we're getting a lengthy livestream to reveal the theme and starting date of Diablo 4 Season 1.

Corruption is taking hold.



See what new evil threatens Sanctuary during tomorrow's Developer Livestream at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/lel3gLOY5p — Diablo (@Diablo) July 6, 2023

It would be pretty amusing for the threat to end up being zombies, as Blizzard used that as an example of how a seasonal theme is going to dictate the content players get during it. The developer stressed, however, that it was just an example, which is what would make it extra funny.

It's hard to speculate at this stage, giving how little information we have, but a post-credit scene (that seemingly only some players got to see) may provide a hint about the potential villain of the new season. Blizzard said that each season will introduce new narrative content, so expect it to involve more than a hunt for cosmetic rewards.

Still, today's show will be a big moment for the studio, as that's Diablo 4's first season, and one that differs from the way the developer has done seasons for Diablo games in the past.

We're going to find out for sure today at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST, when the livestream kicks off. Technically, the Diablo 4 content reveals will be a little later into the stream as it's also shared with Diablo Immortal.