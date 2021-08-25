Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars | All Atlas Skews locations

Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars is a new weekly quest in Season of the Lost.

You're tasked with finding specific items scattered around the world, and in return for your trouble, you get some rather nice rewards. This week's is a stasis weapon, so it's well worth your time.

Tracing the Stars resets every week with the usual reset, and we'll update with the new quest information when that happens.

Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars | How to start Tracing the Stars

The quest begins after you complete Season of the Lost’s opening mission, Wayfinder’s Voyage I, and unlock the HELM. Once that’s all finished, you can access Tracing the Stars from the Compass.

Walk through the portal, then speak with Mara Sov. She’ll task you with finding Atlas Skews in the Dreaming City. Locations change each week, but this week’s are Divalian Mists, inside the Drowned Bay Lost Sector, and the Spine of Keres.

Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars | Atlas Skew locations

Here’s where to find this week’s Atlas Skews

Destiny 2 Atlas Skews locations | Divalian-Rheasilva Atlas Skew

One screw is on the path toward Rheasilva. Teleport to Divalian Mists, and start like you’re heading toward Rheasilva. Drop down off the road to the left before it enters the cave, and you’ll find the Skew propped up against the cliffside.

Destiny 2 Atlas Skews locations | Cimmerian Atlas Skew

Teleport back to the Divalian Mists location, and start walking toward the Dreaming City. Instead of climbing up, go into the cave. The second Skew is at the back of the cave.

Destiny 2 Atlas Skews locations | Drowned Bay Atlas Skew

Go back to the spawn point yet again, and this time, enter the Drowned Bay Lost Sector. Work your way through the sector, and turn right into the cave instead of left into the watery area. The Skew is toward the back of this cave as well.

Destiny 2 Atlas Skews locations | Spine of Keres Oracle Atlas Skew

Spawn in Divalian Mists again, and travel toward Rheasilva (again). Go through the cave this time, enter the Oracle, and climb the Tower. The Skew is at the top.

Destiny 2 Atlas Skews locations | Distant Spine Island And Distant Spine Tree

Head west from the Oracle until you reach the island chain that featured in the Forsaken campaign. There’s a large tree on of the islands at the point on the map shown above, and you’ll find the Skew near it. Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars | How to finish Tracing the Stars

With all Atlas Skew in hand, start the Hollow Coronation mission from HELM. Speak with Mara, then deposit your items as requested. Interact with the Compass again back at the HELM, and you’ll get your Stasis hand cannon reward.

It's a busy time for Destiny 2. Not only does Season of the Lost introduce a truckload of changes to the game, but the long-awaited Witch Queen expansion is just over the horizon, with some surprising new mechanics in store.