Destiny 2 Season 15 ability changes, Witch Queen leaks and more explained

Destiny 2 Season 15 is almost upon us, potentially changing the game in a number of significant ways.

Bungie kept fairly quiet about some of the new season’s features, mainly the campaign and how it may or may not lead into the Witch Queen expansion. However, we know quite a bit about some confirmed changes, including alterations to abilities and a new anti-cheat system, along with rumors about Trials tweaks and more.

Some of the following information comes from the recent Pastebin leak, so there may be spoilers for some features and minor plot points.

Destiny 2 Season 15 ability changes

One big feature Bungie is adding for the new season is how you can bind abilities. Starting with Season 15, you can bind your melee and charged melee attacks to different keys. The season will also add balance changes to several abilities, which include mild nerfs to Stasis and Slide, along with slight buffs to Behemoth and Rally Barricade.

Stasis is also reportedly turning into a damage type for weapons.

Destiny 2 Season 15 Crucible rep changes

Bungie will unify the rep system for Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit so increasing ranks is easier and less time consuming.

Destiny 2 crossplay

Destiny 2 Season 15 will finally add cross-play, so PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia players to join up together.

Destiny 2 Season 15 Transmog changes

Synthstrand is no more, and you’ll just spend 10,000 Glimmer to get a Transmog bounty moving forward.

Destiny 2 Season 15 anti-cheat

Bungie will experiment with a soft launch of Destiny 2 anti cheat software DoomEye when Season of the Lost starts. How it will work and why it’s just a soft launch are still unknown for now, but the developers will address it during the big Season 15 reveal.

Destiny 2 Season 15 Trials

Trials is potentially getting a reputation rework as well, and Bungie confirmed a new system that makes “target farming” weapons easier will debut alongside Trials ranks.

Destiny 2 Season 15 Iron Banner changes

Some rumors are floating around about the Iron Banner getting an extensive makeover, though the timeline and contents of that upgrade are still murky.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen | The Definitive Destiny campaign

The developer’s own teases point to a new campaign revolving around Savathûn in Season 15, and a recent round of leaks suggests Savathûn also plays a pivotal role in the Witch Queen expansion reportedly releasing in February 2022 following an earlier delay.

The season teaser showed Savathûn walking across a pool of bodies, and the Witch Queen campaign is said to focus on Savathûn and the Hive’s quest to steal the Light. Savathûn’s Throne World is the expansion’s headline destination, and the expansion will possibly introduce the Glaive as a new weapon.