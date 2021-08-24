Destiny 2: The Witch Queen details leak, expansion coming February 22

Bungie is supposed to be officially revealing Destiny 2's next expansion, The Witch Queen, later today in a livestream, after the studio dropped a teaser trailer confirming the arrival of long-awaited villain Savathun.

Thanks to a rogue Australian PlayStation Store listing (since removed), however, much of what Bungie is going to talk about today has leaked. As spotted by TrueTrophies, the listing confirms a February 22, 2022 release date for The Witch Queen.

According to TrueTrophies, the page revealed the game's new destination, which is going to be Savathun's Throne World. It "plays host to a fragile balance of power. From her palace to the swamp, all that she hides can be found here."

The story will revolve around Guardians uncovering the mystery behind how Savathun "stole the Light."

In terms of gameplay, the page mentions a new weapon type: Glaive. This melee weapon is capable of unleashing melee combos as well as projectile attacks. It can even deploy an energy shield. There's also the new weapon crafting system, which will allow players to create "custom weaponry with unique mod, shader, and stat combinations."

As you might expect, there are pre-order bonuses and a deluxe edition. If you pre-order The Witch Queen, you'll get The Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell, Enigma Exotic emote, and an emblem. The deluxe edition includes Seasons 16-19, two Year 5 Dungeons, an Exotic SMG, catalyst, ornament, and an Exotic Sparrow.

It's still worth watching today’s stream to see Bungie properly detail everything in the leak.