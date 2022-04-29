The Destiny 2 Guardian Games are coming soon and reigniting class loyalty in the community

The Destiny 2 Guardian Games are coming back yet again, and with them the annual rise in class loyalty, healthy competition, and cheeky banter is bubbling up too. Announced in the April 28 This week in Bungie blog post, the limited-time event will be dropping onto The Tower starting May 3 for all Destiny 2 players.

For those not in the know, the Guardian Games is an annual occasion that splits players up by their classes. During the period it’s active, certain events will provide tokens that can be donated at the tower to add to a community-wide leaderboard. This allows players to earn a selection of exclusive items, sure, but it also adds to the total class score too. By the end of the event, a class will be crowned champion, and a statue will be erected in the tower for the rest of the year.

The news, as you can imagine, has caused class tribalism to pop up in community hubs like the official reddit. As it stands right now, many are giddy in anticipation for the rivalries that’ll take root in the community. However, some have paid closer attention to current class popularity with shock, as Titan’s have dropped off over the past 12 months. Thankfully, there are boosts provided to lesser-represented factions during the Guardian Games, so it’ll stay enjoyable regardless of what kind of player you are.

In fact, that seems to be a running theme for this year’s event. New systems are coming to Guardian Games events that allow you to earn rewards regardless of playstyle. This is elaborated on in the official blog post on the topic, “Strike Scoring, which factors in play time only for Guardian Games playlists. Additionally, we’ve got Strike Medals, which are designed to reward players for pulling off some pretty impressive feats, like taking out a ton of enemies with a fancy little combat jig like Shatter.”

“This should also help with players that feel like they are being matched with others that just zip right through strikes. Why rush through when you can score some additional points by going ham and showing the bad guys what’s up? “

Finally, we’re getting a selection of super cool outfits for each class this year, with each set having their own unique colour based on the class. The undisputed winner in this category has to be Warlocks, as their getting a Tron-esque cosmetic with a sleek black and yellow aesthetic.

Will you be logging in and competing in this year’s Guardian Games? Let us know below, as well as what class you’ll be representing! For more Destiny 2 content, check out our articles on whether Bungie’s next game has an easter egg hidden in Destiny 2, as well as our Lucent Moth location guide if you’ve not collected them all already!