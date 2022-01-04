The latest and greatest instalment to the Cookie Run saga is here, Cookie Run: Kingdom. An action RPG mobile game seeing GingerBrave and his Cookie friends working to build the sweetest of Kingdoms.

Developed by Devsisters, Cookie Run: Kingdom has a gacha system, which means you're going to want codes to help fast-track your rise to the king of Cookie Kingdom. We'll be keeping this page updated with the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom codes, helping you quickly gain all those breefbies, including Crystals, Sugar Gnomes, the occasional Rainbow Cubes and more.

Active Cookie Run: Kingdom codes

Last checked: 4 January 2022

There are currently no active Cookie Run: Kingdom codes.

Expired Cookie Run: Kingdom codes

2021KRGAMEAWARDS - 5,000 crystals, 1,000 rainbow cubes, 1000 cold crystals

- 5,000 crystals, 1,000 rainbow cubes, 1000 cold crystals 30MILLIONKINGDOM - 3,000 crystals, 3,000 rainbow cubes

- 3,000 crystals, 3,000 rainbow cubes GETUR1SUGARGNOME - 1 Sugar Gnome

- 1 Sugar Gnome GETUR3SUGARGNOME - 3 Sugar Gnome

- 3 Sugar Gnome GETUR5SUGARGNOME - 5 Sugar Gnome

- 5 Sugar Gnome GETUR7SUGARGNOME - 7 Sugar Gnome

- 7 Sugar Gnome SAMSUNGCRKINGDOM - 1,000 crystals

- 1,000 crystals KINGDOMNBLUECLUB - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals IELLBHSLKSKZHBGD - 3 Special Cookie Cutters

- 3 Special Cookie Cutters WELCOMETOKINGDOM - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals KINGDOMWELOVEYOU - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals HAPPY100DAYSGIFT - Profile picture, 30 Level 10 Star Jellies, 100 Topping Pieces and 1,000 Crystals

- Profile picture, 30 Level 10 Star Jellies, 100 Topping Pieces and 1,000 Crystals KINGDOMBLUECLUB - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals REALTOUGHCOOKIES - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals KINGDOMWITHSONIC - 1,000 Crystals

- 1,000 Crystals COOKIECHICKENRUN - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals PARFAITSUBSCRIBE - 1,000 Crystals

- 1,000 Crystals DONTNEEDTOPPINGS - 1,000 Crystals

- 1,000 Crystals BESTGAMEAWARDTHX - 3,000 Crystals

- 3,000 Crystals COOKANGJIKINGDOM - 300 Crystals

- 300 Crystals COOSEBOMEKINGDOM - 300 Crystals

- 300 Crystals JJONDEUKEECOOKIE - 300 Crystals

- 300 Crystals RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6 - 300 Crystals

- 300 Crystals 12THBRAVEDAY0612 - 1,200 Crystals

- 1,200 Crystals OPENSILVERBUTTON - 1,000 Crystals, 200 Horns and 20 Searing Keys

- 1,000 Crystals, 200 Horns and 20 Searing Keys 2CHAMCOOKINGDOM2 - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals KINGDOMIAMSIXTAN - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals KINGDOMYUNIKO720 - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals KINGDOMBERYLLULU - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals POONGDENGKINGDOM - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals CHIMNPERLKINGDOM - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB - 1,000 Crystals

- 1,000 Crystals XYOKSPZLLUJYFKJN - 12,000 EXP

- 12,000 EXP TIYSVCUKYDPPHTNP - 50,000 Coins

- 50,000 Coins XZUEYBACYHUKVRMD - 2 Treasure Tickets

- 2 Treasure Tickets DOMINOCOOKINGDOM - 500 Crystals

How to redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom

To redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom, you'll need to find your Player ID from within the game:

To find your Player ID, click the menu button in the top right of the screen, 'Info', and then 'Settings'

And then head to the DevPlay Coupon Page, enter your player ID, and then enter the codes. Your rewards will then be waiting for you in the game.

