Cookie Run: Kingdom codes: Free crystals and more [January 2021]Satiate your sweet tooth
The latest and greatest instalment to the Cookie Run saga is here, Cookie Run: Kingdom. An action RPG mobile game seeing GingerBrave and his Cookie friends working to build the sweetest of Kingdoms.
Developed by Devsisters, Cookie Run: Kingdom has a gacha system, which means you're going to want codes to help fast-track your rise to the king of Cookie Kingdom. We'll be keeping this page updated with the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom codes, helping you quickly gain all those breefbies, including Crystals, Sugar Gnomes, the occasional Rainbow Cubes and more.
- Active Cookie Run: Kingdom codes
- Expired Cookie Run: Kingdom codes
- How to redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom
Active Cookie Run: Kingdom codes
Last checked: 4 January 2022
There are currently no active Cookie Run: Kingdom codes.
Expired Cookie Run: Kingdom codes
- 2021KRGAMEAWARDS - 5,000 crystals, 1,000 rainbow cubes, 1000 cold crystals
- 30MILLIONKINGDOM - 3,000 crystals, 3,000 rainbow cubes
- GETUR1SUGARGNOME - 1 Sugar Gnome
- GETUR3SUGARGNOME - 3 Sugar Gnome
- GETUR5SUGARGNOME - 5 Sugar Gnome
- GETUR7SUGARGNOME - 7 Sugar Gnome
- SAMSUNGCRKINGDOM - 1,000 crystals
- KINGDOMNBLUECLUB - 500 Crystals
- IELLBHSLKSKZHBGD - 3 Special Cookie Cutters
- WELCOMETOKINGDOM - 500 Crystals
- KINGDOMWELOVEYOU - 500 Crystals
- HAPPY100DAYSGIFT - Profile picture, 30 Level 10 Star Jellies, 100 Topping Pieces and 1,000 Crystals
- KINGDOMBLUECLUB - 500 Crystals
- REALTOUGHCOOKIES - 500 Crystals
- KINGDOMWITHSONIC - 1,000 Crystals
- COOKIECHICKENRUN - 500 Crystals
- PARFAITSUBSCRIBE - 1,000 Crystals
- DONTNEEDTOPPINGS - 1,000 Crystals
- BESTGAMEAWARDTHX - 3,000 Crystals
- COOKANGJIKINGDOM - 300 Crystals
- COOSEBOMEKINGDOM - 300 Crystals
- JJONDEUKEECOOKIE - 300 Crystals
- RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6 - 300 Crystals
- 12THBRAVEDAY0612 - 1,200 Crystals
- OPENSILVERBUTTON - 1,000 Crystals, 200 Horns and 20 Searing Keys
- 2CHAMCOOKINGDOM2 - 500 Crystals
- KINGDOMIAMSIXTAN - 500 Crystals
- KINGDOMYUNIKO720 - 500 Crystals
- KINGDOMBERYLLULU - 500 Crystals
- POONGDENGKINGDOM - 500 Crystals
- CHIMNPERLKINGDOM - 500 Crystals
- SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB - 1,000 Crystals
- XYOKSPZLLUJYFKJN - 12,000 EXP
- TIYSVCUKYDPPHTNP - 50,000 Coins
- XZUEYBACYHUKVRMD - 2 Treasure Tickets
- DOMINOCOOKINGDOM - 500 Crystals
How to redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom
To redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom, you'll need to find your Player ID from within the game:
And then head to the DevPlay Coupon Page, enter your player ID, and then enter the codes. Your rewards will then be waiting for you in the game.
