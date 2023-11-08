Connections hints and definitions for November 8, 2023

From the New York Times, Connections tasks you with finding the hidden relationships between 4 groups of 4 words in only 4 guesses.

The trick to completing the puzzle in time is differentiating between which words can be placed in multiple categories, so that’s where our Connections hints come in handy, helping you to figure out the correct placement of particularly tough words.

Sometimes it’s as easy as thinking about the alternative definitions that words can have. That’s why we’ve listed the definitions of all of the words that appear in today’s Connections puzzle for you to mull over.

Next we’ve given you a few clues about the categories you’re looking for, as well as some alternative words you could use as synonyms too.

If all of that’s not enough, we’ve also listed the full answers below - hidden behind a spoiler tag to avoid accidents, of course!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections definitions for November 8, 2023

Hedge - Bushes or shrubs used as a dividing boundary between areas, or qualify a point of view or position to limit potential negative consequences

- Bushes or shrubs used as a dividing boundary between areas, or qualify a point of view or position to limit potential negative consequences Breeze - A light wind, or when something is easy

- A light wind, or when something is easy Sunscreen - A cream that protects the wearer’s skin from sun damage

- A cream that protects the wearer’s skin from sun damage Curly - A long thread that twists around itself in a coil or spiral

- A long thread that twists around itself in a coil or spiral Shoestring - A thin thread, or a very tight budget

- A thin thread, or a very tight budget Umbrella - An accessory used for shielding oneself from the rain or sun, or the overarching structure of an organisation

- An accessory used for shielding oneself from the rain or sun, or the overarching structure of an organisation Mary - A common forename

- A common forename Yo-yo - A children’s toy that can be yanked up and down on a string, or to flit between two points of view

- A children’s toy that can be yanked up and down on a string, or to flit between two points of view Mule - A crossbreed between a male donkey and a female horse, a workmanly person who is like a beast of burden, or someone who is forced to smuggle drugs

- A crossbreed between a male donkey and a female horse, a workmanly person who is like a beast of burden, or someone who is forced to smuggle drugs Waver - Move back and forth in a quivering motion, or be unsure of something

- Move back and forth in a quivering motion, or be unsure of something Towel - A textured piece of fabric for drying things

- A textured piece of fabric for drying things See-saw - A piece of playground equipment which goes up and down on either side of a fixed point, or to flip between two positions

- A piece of playground equipment which goes up and down on either side of a fixed point, or to flip between two positions Russian - Someone or something from Russia

- Someone or something from Russia Flip-flop - An open-toed sandal, or indecision on an issue

- An open-toed sandal, or indecision on an issue Waffle - A food made of fried batter, or something with a similar close, squared texture

- A food made of fried batter, or something with a similar close, squared texture Wedge - A thick piece of wood or other material, the heel of a shoe, or a chunky piece of potato

Connections hints for November 8, 2023

Group 1 hint: Ryan Gosling’s Ken needs these things for his job - Alternative words: Snorkel, Parasol, Ball

Ryan Gosling’s Ken needs these things for his job - Alternative words: Snorkel, Parasol, Ball Group 2 hint: An american favorite with a european name - Alternative words: Cheese, Chili, Crinkle

An american favorite with a european name - Alternative words: Cheese, Chili, Crinkle Group 3 hint: These words are neither one thing nor the other - Alternative words: Dither, Wobble, Falter

These words are neither one thing nor the other - Alternative words: Dither, Wobble, Falter Group 4 hint: These words are one part of some very spirited drinks - Alternative words: Island, Woo, Martini

Connections answers for November 8, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Brought to the Beach” - Flip-flop, Sunscreen, Towel, Umbrella

Group 2 answer: “Types of French Fries” - Curly, Shoestring, Waffle, Wedge

Group 3 answer: “Equivocate” - Hedge, See-saw, Waver, Yo-yo

Group 4 answer: “Second Words of Vodka Cocktails” - Breeze, Mary, Mule, Russian

How did you do with today’s Connections? “Flip-flop” was tough alongside See-saw, Yo-yo and Waver, and I’ve literally never heard of shoestring french fries…

But I think hedge was the key. If you sussed its alternative meaning as in “hedging your bets” then beachwear and cocktails fell nicely into place.