CHIVALRY WEEKEND

Chivalry 2 is free to play now through March 21

Head over to the Epic Games Store and give it a download.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

Chivalry 2, the sequel to medieval first-person slasher, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, is free to download and play this weekend on the Epic Games Store.

Since its release last year, developer Torn Banner Studios has released numerous and significant content updates such as 64-player Team Objective maps, game modes, weapons, quality of life updates, and more.

To celebrate the game's free trial, if you like what you play, you can take 33% off the game's base retail price of $39.99 and Special Edition retail price of $49.99.

The free weekend follows the recent launch of the Chivalry 2: House Aberfell update, which introduced The Raid of Aberfell, the aformentioned 64-player Team Objective map, complete with new playable Druids, the Highland Sword weapon, and a variety of new gameplay mechanics, including pig stealing, and weaponized bees.

The Chivalry 2 free weekend on the Epic Games Store kicks off today and runs through March 21 at 8am PT, 11am ET, 2pm UK. The discount will run through the entire free to play weekend.

