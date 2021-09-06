In the latest example of words having consequences, the president of Tripwire, publisher of games such as Killing Floor 2, Chivalry 2, and Maneater, made comments that drew sharp criticism from the gaming community, resulting in several developers who work with Tripwire to issue damning statements distancing themselves from the publisher.

President John Gibson made a tweet declaring himself to be pro-life and supporting the new stringent abortion law that just went into effect in Texas. He made clear that he thought it was “important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer.”

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don't get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021

The response from the gaming community was swift. Developer Shipwright Studios, who worked on Tripwire games Maneater and Chivalry 2, made an announcement they were cutting all ties from the publisher in a response to the original tweet. “While your politics are your own, the moment you make them a matter of public discourse you entangle all of those working for and with you,” Shipwright’s statement read.

pic.twitter.com/v1m8hzT77q — Shipwright Studios (@shipwrightstdio) September 5, 2021

While not as drastic as Shipwright’s response, Torn Banner Studios, who also did development work for Chivalry 2, also tweeted a negative response to Gibson’s comments, though didn’t go as far as cutting ties as of yet. "This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women's rights."

We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2. This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women's rights. — Torn Banner Studios (@TornBanner) September 6, 2021

And though not connected to Tripwire, prominent developers Cory Balrog and Cliff Bleszinski also condemned Gibson’s comments.

The Texas abortion law now allows anyone to sue someone for getting a procedure done after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo - as little as six weeks into a pregnancy. The Supreme Court allowed the law to go forward without issue, opening the door for other states to follow suit with their own stricter abortion laws.