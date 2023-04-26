PlayStation Plus Essential free games for May have leaked, and it's a bit of a mixed bag

Right about on schedule, the leaker who has been bringing us news of the free monthly PlayStation Plus Essential games for a while now has returned to provide details of May's line-up.

As you'd expect, members of the PlayStation Plus Essential tier are set to receive three games. Considering how late we are in the last week of April, the announcement should be officially made today or tomorrow.

Only the latest in a list of free content updates.

According to leaker billbil-kun, posting on their usual spot on deals site Dealabs, Essential subscribers are getting Grid Legends (PS4 and PS5), Chivalry 2 (PS4 and PS5), as well as Descenders (PS4 and PS5).

Grid Legends is already available for EA Play members on all platforms. It's Codemasters' latest game in the racing series. Its major selling point is a fully cinematic FMV story mode that acts as a sort of TV series accompanying the events of the game.

I found it to be an underutilised gimmick that doesn't save what's otherwise an outdated racing game when I played it for a preview. Reviews for the game weren't very kind, either.

Chivalry 2 is an excellent get for members (certainly enough to get into our list of the best PlayStation Plus games), even that late into its life cycle. The game is available on Game Pass, and supports cross-play across all consoles and PC, so there should be plenty of players around.

Chivalry 2 is a fairly accessible and beloved medieval multiplayer melee action game with a silly tone and big emphasis on gory violence. It offers a variety of different modes, some inspired by Battlefield, while others are just classic Team Deathmatch with a few twists.

Descenders is another solid addition to the line-up. Descenders is a respected and well-received cycling game that caters to a wide range of skills. It's generally arcady, but you can tweak enough settings to make it a little more realistic/challenging.

As always, it's best to claim the April PlayStation Plus games if you haven't already before it's too late. For a list of all PS Plus games for PS4 and PS5, hit the link.