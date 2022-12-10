If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
HOW CHIVALROUS

Chivalry 2 is free to play on Steam for the next coupe of days

Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Torn Banner Studios' multiplayer first-person slasher Chivalry 2 is free to play this weekend on Steam.

Inspired by epic medieval movie battles, in the game, you will try your best to dominate large 64-player battlefields. You will also use catapults to lay siege to castles, set fire to villages, and bring death to peasants in Team Objective maps.

Chivalry 2 - Free Weekend

The game features a fully mounted combat system, where you can use your equine companion to trample your foes, land front or rear horse kicks, unhorse your opponent with a lance, and engage melee combat with grounded or mounted opponents.

A new subclass system is included and provides more variety with four base classes expanding to over ten subclasses. There are over 30 unique weapons with multiple visual variants and support items ranging from oil pots to barricades, supply crates, and archer stakes.

It also supports all-platform Crossplay.

If you like what you play, the game and special content are 50% off until December 22. And, if you purchase it, progress from the free weekend will carry over. Plus, the Chivmas holiday event is going on until January 5 with holiday-themed maps and plenty of festive battles.

Have fun.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch