Chivalry 2 is free to play on Steam for the next coupe of days

Torn Banner Studios' multiplayer first-person slasher Chivalry 2 is free to play this weekend on Steam.

Inspired by epic medieval movie battles, in the game, you will try your best to dominate large 64-player battlefields. You will also use catapults to lay siege to castles, set fire to villages, and bring death to peasants in Team Objective maps.

Chivalry 2 - Free Weekend

The game features a fully mounted combat system, where you can use your equine companion to trample your foes, land front or rear horse kicks, unhorse your opponent with a lance, and engage melee combat with grounded or mounted opponents.

A new subclass system is included and provides more variety with four base classes expanding to over ten subclasses. There are over 30 unique weapons with multiple visual variants and support items ranging from oil pots to barricades, supply crates, and archer stakes.

It also supports all-platform Crossplay.

If you like what you play, the game and special content are 50% off until December 22. And, if you purchase it, progress from the free weekend will carry over. Plus, the Chivmas holiday event is going on until January 5 with holiday-themed maps and plenty of festive battles.

Have fun.