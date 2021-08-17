Chivalry 2 goes over well with players who have caused the death of many knights

With great popularity comes a great amount of death. Well, that's the case with Chivalry 2 at least.

Developer Torn Banner Studios and its publishing partners have announced that Chivalry 2 has sold over 1 million units worldwide across all platforms since releasing on June 8.

This nice figure also marks the first million-unit selling title for the game's publisher, Tripwire Presents, and is now the developer's fastest-selling title, ever.

The news follows the release of the House Galencourt update, which is the first in a series of planned free content updates. It introduced two new maps, a 3v3 gameplay mode, saw the return of the popular arrow camera feature from the original Chivalry, contained over 60 customization options, and much more.

"Despite just launching in June, over a million people across five platforms have already played Chivalry 2, which tells us how much more potential the game has to grow," said Steve Piggott, president of Torn Banner Studios. "We are so happy to have brought the game's unique experience of bloody, epic medieval warfare to so many people - and we’re already hard at work expanding the game much, much more."

"Today we're thrilled to celebrate the amazing milestone of Chivalry 2 selling over one million units in less than two months," said John Gibson, Tripwire CEO. "We've been blown away by the response from players and critics alike, and the team is already hard at work on more great free content and adding highly requested features such as cross-platform parties."

With 1 million sold, it stands to reason the game's community has been rather active. In fact, over 8 million hours of playtime were logged and over 420 million combatants were killed in battle. That's a bunch of dead knights!

Also, to date, the most popular subclass amongst players is the Officer and the most popular weapon is the single-edged sword with a knife-like hilt construction - also known as the mighty Messer.

If you are unfamiliar with the title, which Tom says is the online multiplayer brawler he didn’t know he needed, it's a

first-person slasher that was inspired by epic medieval movie battles.

In it, you become part of 64-player mass-scale action featuring clashing swords, rains of flaming arrows, castle sieges, and more. Here you fight on battlefields where catapults tear things apart, set fire to villages, and slaughter filthy peasants (who are probably being repressed) on Team Objective maps. Sounds fun.

Improving on the original title, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, the game features an all-new and improved combat system complete with real-time strikes and a free-flowing combo system, allowing you to fight multiple foes at a time.

The game also features cross-play support for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.