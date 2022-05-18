Chivalry 2 hits Steam on June 12 alongside the Tenosian Invasion update

Torn Banner Studios announced today that Chivalry 2 is heading to Steam on June 12.

Previously a timed-exclusive to the Epic Games Store, the Steam version of the game will have immediate parity with all other versions, containing all game updates released to date, and the same content as every platform.

Alongside the June 12 release on Steam, players can look forward to the Tenosian Invasion update across all supported platforms - including Steam.

The update will be the "largest and most ambitious" content update yet, and it contains a bevy of new content including the introduction of the Tenosian faction. You can also expect new team objectives and team deathmatch maps, armory items, weapon skins, and more.

Also, for the first time, mounted horseback combat comes to the Chivalry franchise alongside a cross-platform Console Server Browser.

The new, fully-featured mounted combat system promised to make you feel as though you are fighting atop a thousand-pound beast. You can trample foes, land front or rear horse kicks, unhorse opponents with a lance, and engage in melee combat with grounded or mounted combatants.

The DLC will also feature the following four maps:

The Breach of Baudwyn (Team Objective Map): Tenosians break through a Mason Bulwark with siege equipment, including the new explosive Bombards.

The Razing of Askandir (Team Objective Map): Masons invade a Tenosian port city, aiming to demolish their lighthouse and burn down their massive library.

The Charge of Wardenglade (Team Deathmatch Map): The classic open field, now with cavalry!

Desert (Team Deathmatch Map): A battle on the outskirts of Baudwyn in the dark, cold night.

If you are interested in experiencing the Tenosian Invasion update ahead of its scheduled release, keep an eye on the Torn Banner Studios socials for updates on how to participate in upcoming public playtests.