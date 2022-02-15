Chivalry 2 House Aberfell update adds weaponized bees to the game

The Chivalry 2 update House Aberfell launches today on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Today’s launch featuring the introduction of The Raid of Aberfell, a brand-new, 64-player Team Objective map that finds attacking and defending teams at the frontlines of battle over a sprawling map. This is one of the largest updates yet for Chivalry 2 – and remains part of developer Torn Banner Studios’ commitment to its community to double the size and scope of the game following its initial launch.

To celebrate the launch, the game will be on sale for 33% off on the Epic Games Store for 24-hours. PlayStation and Xbox customers should keep a close eye on the official Chivalry 2 social pages for upcoming news on imminent console sales discounts.

Here's what you can expect with today's update: