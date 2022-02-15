Chivalry 2 House Aberfell update adds weaponized bees to the game

Chivalry 2 House Aberfell update adds weaponized bees to the gameAlso comes with new weapons, items, and playable character.
The Chivalry 2 update House Aberfell launches today on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Today’s launch featuring the introduction of The Raid of Aberfell, a brand-new, 64-player Team Objective map that finds attacking and defending teams at the frontlines of battle over a sprawling map. This is one of the largest updates yet for Chivalry 2 – and remains part of developer Torn Banner Studios’ commitment to its community to double the size and scope of the game following its initial launch.
To celebrate the launch, the game will be on sale for 33% off on the Epic Games Store for 24-hours. PlayStation and Xbox customers should keep a close eye on the official Chivalry 2 social pages for upcoming news on imminent console sales discounts.
Here's what you can expect with today's update:
- The Raid on Aberfell: Experience the ultimate medieval battlefield and the chaos of combat in this large-scale 64-player Team Objective map that finds the Agatha Knights invading the birth land of the Mason Order’s King Malric. Attacking players are charged with sacking the village, destroying the Mason Order’s towering obelisks, and purging the heretical Druids from the land as defending players fight back every step of the way.
- New Playable Character – Druids: The Raid of Aberfell map features playable Druids charged with defending the Mason Order’s ancient stones. Armed with powerful staff melee weapons, the top-scoring players will be granted control of the Druids as the Order’s last line of defense against the Agatha offensive. Druids appear with a variety of new helmets, including the Goat, Wild Pig, Deer, and Eagle.
- New Gameplay – Hog Hoarding: As part of the sacking of the village of Aberfell, attacking players will join forces to… steal pigs! Capture livestock and peasants by carrying them on your shoulder to deny Mason Order’s access to food and labor.
- New Gameplay – Bees: For the first time in the history of the Chivalry franchise, players can look forward to the introduction of weaponized bees. While exploring the new Raid on Aberfell Team Objective map, be sure to keep an eye out for oversized beehives. Players looking to create some buzz can pick up these bee bombs and throw them at enemies, unleashing a swarm of stinging insects that cause an area of effect damage.
- New Weapons – Highland Sword: The Highland Sword is a massive, unwieldy beast of a blade that will butcher foes and send others running for the hills. Complete with new animations, weapon values, and special attacks, the Highland Sword for the Vanguard class can be further customized with new Giant Claymore and Executioner sword skins.
- New Armory Items: In addition, players can look forward to a wide array of new cosmetics in the Armory, including the Agatha Gallowglass Armor and Mason Clan Armor, War Club – Shepherd Staff skin, Falchion – Chopper skin, Messer – Dacian Sword skin, Great Sword – Claymore skin, 10 new Face paints, and more!