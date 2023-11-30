Capcom makes the leap to $70 games with Dragon's Dogma 2

Capcom's upcoming and long awaited sequel Dragon's Dogma 2 will seemingly be the developer's first $70 title.

Since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, developers have slowly been transitioning from a $60 to a $70 price tag, often citing increased development costs as the reason behind the change. Looking at listings of Dragon's Dogma 2 on the PlayStation and Microsoft stores, it appears that Capcom is finally embracing that change right before it heads into a new fiscal year. Last night, Capcom officially confirmed that the game would be launching March 22, one of the studio's last big releases before the 2024-25 financial year kicks off.

Now, to be clear, yes it's annoying that games are getting more and more expensive, especially when a lot of us are having to pinch our pockets a bit more. At the very least, though, Capcom does often hold some pretty hefty sales for its games post launch - Resident Evil 4 Remake, which only released back in March, was as much as 50% off for Black Friday, which you certainly can't be too upset about considering it's up for game of the year at The Game Awards.

It's also not an unsurprising change, as just this September Capcom's president and COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto noted that he felt "game prices are too low," making note of increased development costs and wages. Capcom did increase its staff's salaries by 30% last year, in a massive contrast to the wave of layoffs we've been seeing over the past year, and in particular over the past few months.

If you haven't checked out yesterday's Dragon's Dogma 2 trailer yet, the bottom line is, it's looking very good so far, with flexible looking combat and massive monsters you can climb all over. Seems like it'll be a mistake to miss out on this one.